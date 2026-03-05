Real Salt Lake to Host Liga MX Trio in 2026 Leagues Cup

HERRIMAN, Utah; NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY - In conjunction with the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee, Real Salt Lake today announced that legendary North American power Tigres UANL headlines the trio of Liga MX teams that will visit America First Field this Fall as part of the annual Leagues Cup tournament.

As the first visitor amongst the trio of Liga MX opponents to visit Sandy, Utah, for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2026, perennial title contender Tigres UANL arrives on Tuesday, August 4 (kickoff time TBD), later joined by both Mazatlan FC (Saturday, August 8) and FC Juarez (Tuesday, August 11) to compete on the Wasatch Front, where the Utah side boasts an all-time 6W-6L-5T record against Mexican visitors, who have outscored the Claret-and-Cobalt 24-21 over the years on their collective visits.

Leagues Cup ticketing information at America First Field for 2026 RSL Season Ticket Members will be communicated in the near future, with the individual ticket on-sale date for each of RSL's Phase One 2026 Leagues Cup matches will be announced soon.

Real Salt Lake enters the tourney ranked as the 30th overall side out of 36 participants based on its 2025 performance and standings results, with RSL fifth of the six teams in the West 1 pod, which also includes MLS sides Vancouver and Minnesota, in addition to RSL's three Liga MX opponents. Further information on each match can be found at www.RSL.com or www.LeaguesCup.com.

RSL's history with TIGRES UANL is the most extensive of any Liga MX opponent, with RSL and Tigres squaring off for a fifth occasion later this year. Tigres ousted RSL from the Concacaf Champions League back in 2016, winning 2-0 at home before drawing 1-1 in Sandy.

In July, 2019, RSL fell 0-1 to Tigres at home in what was then called the Leagues Cup "Showcase," a match that is known for a cat running on the field in what was former RSL Head Coach Mike Petke's final match with the Club. Tigres first visited Utah back in 2008, arriving for a friendly as part of the Xango Cup, RSL winning the game at Rice-Eccles, 1-0. Former RSL centerback Carlos Salcedo arrived in Utah from the Tigres academy more than a decade ago, while RSL sold former goalkeeper Lalo Fernandez to Tigres at a similar juncture.

MAZATLAN FC - formerly known as Monarcas Morelia before relocation in 2020 - enters this summer's tourney as the second of three visitors to the Beehive State, arriving for the second Phase One match on Saturday, August 8 (kickoff time TBD). Back in July, 2006, Morelia did defeat RSL by a 3-1 scoreline at its former Rice-Eccles Stadium home.

FC JUAREZ also makes its maiden visit to Utah as part of the 2026 Leagues Cup, RSL hosting another first-time opponent. Juarez was founded as a second-division side in 2015, ascending to Liga MX in 2019 as a replacement for Lobos BUAP. Former RSL Academy, Real Monarchs and RSL forward and Park City, Utah native Sebastian "Bofo" Saucedo played 17 games for FC Juarez from 2023-25, scoring one goal.

Now in its fourth edition, Leagues Cup 2026 will once again award three spots in the 2027 CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the winner will represent the region at FIFA international club competitions, with the Leagues Cup 2026 champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16.

A year ago, RSL drew with both Club América and Atlético San Luis at home before winning against Queretaro, splitting the shootout tiebreakers in the first two matches. RSL Captain and GK Rafa Cabral enjoyed perhaps his signature moment in the dramatic penalty-kick session against Las Aguilas, denying several attempts from the spot after América scored deep into second-half stoppage time to force the draw.

Three days later against Atlético San Luis, RSL saw late dramatics from former MF Braian Ojeda force the tiebreaker, the Claret-and-Cobalt conceding the extra point in the group standings against 2026 newcomer Juan Manuel Sanabria's former side.

In the group stage finale, RSL defeated Queretaro by a narrow 1-0 scoreline in a match dominated by RSL, which conceded just a lone shot on goal over the 90 minutes, Ojeda again providing the match-winner.

Running from August 4 through September 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups and feature defending Leagues Cup champion Seattle Sounders, top-rated LIGA MX Club Toluca, 2025 MLS Cup Champion Inter Miami, as well as 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul and runner-up Vancouver Whitecaps.

Tournament Growth and Competitive Pathway

Since its launch, Leagues Cup has established itself as a premier regional competition, evolving through refined formats and an increased number of MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups. Attendance and fan engagement have also grown with each edition, highlighted by 69,000 fans attending the 2025 Leagues Cup Final in Seattle, underscoring the tournament's expanding reach and resonance.

Beyond the trophy and regional pride, Leagues Cup carries major international implications, awarding three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up, and third-place finisher will qualify, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16, positioning clubs on a pathway to FIFA international club competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup.

Broadcast Details

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, Televisa/Univision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket Information

Fans are encouraged to visit LeaguesCup.com and host MLS and LIGA MX Club websites for updated ticketing information when available. Season ticket holders will receive information from their club on details involving their season plan.

Additional Tournament Format Details

Leagues Cup Phase One matches were determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region. MLS clubs are ranked based on the final 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2025 tournaments.

Participating clubs are divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each: Eastern and Western. Within each region, teams will be sorted into three tiers based on their Leagues Cup Ranking (Tier 1: rank 1-3; Tier 2: rank 4-6; Tier 3: rank 7-9). The regional groupings can be found below.

Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals. Following Phase One, the top four (4) clubs from each league will advance to the Quarterfinals, scheduled for August 25 - 27, with the Semifinals scheduled for September 1-2. The tournament will culminate on Sunday, September 6, with the Final and Third-Place Match- where the three qualifiers for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup will be decided.







