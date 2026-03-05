Major League Soccer Names Dr. George T. Chiampas as Chief Medical Officer
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced the appointment of Dr. George T. Chiampas, a nationally and globally recognized leader in Emergency Medicine, Sports Medicine, and mass event preparedness, as its new Chief Medical Officer. Currently an Assistant Professor and Associate Director of Emergency Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Dr. Chiampas brings more than two decades of clinical, academic, and executive leadership experience to the organization.
As Chief Medical Officer of MLS, Dr. Chiampas will refine the league's overall player health, performance, and safety strategy, further strengthening MLS' commitment to excellence, innovation, and global best practices in medical leadership.
Dr. Chiampas is a pioneer in event and sports medicine, serving as Chief Medical and Safety Officer of the Chicago Marathon since 2007, where he has shaped best practices in event safety and emergency preparedness. Since 2014, he has also been Chief Medical Officer for the United States Soccer Federation and serves on the medical committees of FIFA and CONCACAF, contributing expertise on governance and global sport safety regulations. A trusted team physician for the Chicago Blackhawks since 2010, Dr. Chiampas has also consulted for the National Football League and currently serves as a team physician with the Chicago Bears.
"Dr. Chiampas' decision to join MLS is another indication of our being a league of choice. His experience and expertise in the game and passion for the well-being of our players will accelerate MLS 3.0," said Nelson Rodriguez, MLS Executive Vice President of Sporting and Matchday.
Board certified in Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine, Dr. Chiampas has authored more than forty peer-reviewed publications and serves as Executive Director of Northwestern Medicine's Disaster Management and Community Emergency Preparedness Initiative. He received his undergraduate degree from Loyola University Chicago, Medical Degree from Midwestern University, and completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL before completing a fellowship in Sports Medicine at Resurrection Medical Center.
Dr. Chiampas succeeds Dr. Margot Putukian, who is stepping down after serving the League and its players for eight years. Among the many achievements of Dr. Putukian's career was her leadership in guiding the League through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and also advancing mental health initiatives, reinforcing the League's commitment to support athletes' well-being both on and off the field.
"On behalf MLS, we extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Putukian for her remarkable leadership, compassion, and steady guidance over the course of her tenure," said Rodriguez. "She has been a trusted voice and a strong advocate for our players, and we are deeply grateful for all she has given to the League."
