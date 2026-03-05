Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee has announced the official 2026 schedule, and LAFC will begin Phase One of the competition with three matches against LIGA MX sides at BMO Stadium in the heart of Los Angeles.
The Black & Gold will face Chivas de Guadalajara on Wednesday, August 5, Toluca FC on Saturday, August 8, and Club Querétaro on Wednesday, August 12. Ticketing, broadcast and additional information will be announced at a later date.
Leagues Cup 2026 will feature matches in Mexico for the first time and build on the momentum of a defining year for soccer across North America. The fourth edition of the Concacaf-sanctioned tournament will qualify three clubs for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16.
Running from August 4 through September 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups and feature defending Leagues Cup champion Seattle Sounders, top-rated LIGA MX Club Toluca, 2025 MLS Cup Champion Inter Miami, as well as 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul and runner-up Vancouver Whitecaps.
Since its launch, Leagues Cup has established itself as a premier regional competition, evolving through refined formats and an increased number of MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups. Attendance and fan engagement have also grown with each edition, highlighted by 69,000 fans attending the 2025 Leagues Cup Final in Seattle, underscoring the tournament's expanding reach and resonance.
Leagues Cup also carries major international implications, awarding three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up, and third-place finisher will qualify, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16, positioning clubs on a pathway to FIFA international club competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup.
The full Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One schedule can be found here, and in depth competition information is available at LeaguesCup.com.
Quick Facts:
Expanded interleague format returns following successful 2025 debut, featuring 54 LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups, including all of Phase One and Quarterfinals
Matches to be played in Mexico for the first time with the top three ranked LIGA MX clubs hosting
Top three finishers to qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the Leagues Cup champion advancing directly to the Round of 16
All matches will air on Apple TV in over 100 countries and regions, with select matches also airing on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS
Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026
- Evander Credits the Women in his Life as Driving Forces of his Success - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2026 Unveils Official Match Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- Philadelphia Union Loan Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Names Dr. George T. Chiampas as Chief Medical Officer - MLS
- Real Salt Lake Forward Ari Piol Undergoes Successful Achilles Repair Surgery - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC's 2021 MLS Cup Trophy and 2021 MLS Cup Championship Ring to be Included in the American Museum of Natural History Exhibition - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Charlotte FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup 2026: Whitecaps FC Host Two Mexican Sides, Visit Tigres - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Host LIGA MX Sides Atlas FC, Club Pachuca and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2026 - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Faces Querétaro FC, Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Toluca FC in 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One Matches - FC Dallas
- Leagues Cup Announces Orlando City Phase One Match Dates for 2026 Competition - Orlando City SC
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2026 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake to Host Liga MX Trio in 2026 Leagues Cup - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2026 - Chicago Fire FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - MLS
- Nashville SC Returns to Leagues Cup with Three August Matches at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Take on Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to USL League One's Sarasota Paradise - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on Loan from Liverpool FC - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX5 Atlanta - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro
- LAFC Claims Fourth Straight Win with 2-0 Road Victory in Houston
- LAFC Resumes MLS Play with First Regular-Season Road Match at Houston Dynamo on Saturday
- LAFC Signs Forward Denis Bouanga to Multi-Year Contract Extension
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 with 7-1 Aggregate Victory over Real España