Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee has announced the official 2026 schedule, and LAFC will begin Phase One of the competition with three matches against LIGA MX sides at BMO Stadium in the heart of Los Angeles.

The Black & Gold will face Chivas de Guadalajara on Wednesday, August 5, Toluca FC on Saturday, August 8, and Club Querétaro on Wednesday, August 12. Ticketing, broadcast and additional information will be announced at a later date.

Leagues Cup 2026 will feature matches in Mexico for the first time and build on the momentum of a defining year for soccer across North America. The fourth edition of the Concacaf-sanctioned tournament will qualify three clubs for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16.

Running from August 4 through September 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups and feature defending Leagues Cup champion Seattle Sounders, top-rated LIGA MX Club Toluca, 2025 MLS Cup Champion Inter Miami, as well as 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul and runner-up Vancouver Whitecaps.

Since its launch, Leagues Cup has established itself as a premier regional competition, evolving through refined formats and an increased number of MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups. Attendance and fan engagement have also grown with each edition, highlighted by 69,000 fans attending the 2025 Leagues Cup Final in Seattle, underscoring the tournament's expanding reach and resonance.

Leagues Cup also carries major international implications, awarding three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up, and third-place finisher will qualify, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16, positioning clubs on a pathway to FIFA international club competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup.

The full Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One schedule can be found here, and in depth competition information is available at LeaguesCup.com.

Quick Facts:

Expanded interleague format returns following successful 2025 debut, featuring 54 LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups, including all of Phase One and Quarterfinals

Matches to be played in Mexico for the first time with the top three ranked LIGA MX clubs hosting

Top three finishers to qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the Leagues Cup champion advancing directly to the Round of 16

All matches will air on Apple TV in over 100 countries and regions, with select matches also airing on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS







