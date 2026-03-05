Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Leagues Cup Organizing Committee announced today the Club's opponents for Phase One of the 2026 edition, with Inter Miami CF set to take on LIGA MX's Atlético de San Luis, CF Monterrey and Club León.
Running from August 4 through September 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. Notably, all 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups.
The Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One schedule can be found here.
Leagues Cup 2026 Tickets
Season Ticket Members will receive priority access to Leagues Cup 2026 tickets. Season Ticket holders must opt out to not be charged automatically for Leagues Cup 2026 tickets.
To receive priority access and witness Leagues Cup 2026 action up close a Nu Stadium, become a Season Ticket member HERE!
Inter Miami CF Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule
Wednesday, August 5: Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético de San Luis at Nu Stadium
Saturday, August 8: Inter Miami CF vs. CF Monterrey at Nu Stadium
Wednesday, August 12: Inter Miami C vs. Club León at Nu Stadium
About Leagues Cup 2026
The fourth edition of the tournament is set to kick off on August 4, 2026, and conclude with the Leagues Cup 2026 Final on September 6.
Sanctioned by Concacaf, Leagues Cup 2026 will once again feature 36 clubs total, including all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs, competing in a fully interleague format that showcases the best of both leagues. As in 2025, the top nine teams from each MLS conference (Eastern Conference and Western Conference) that qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in the prior season earned entry into the tournament.
In addition, Leagues Cup 2026 will award three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up and third-place finisher will qualify, with the tournament champion earning a direct place in the Round of 16. The Concacaf Champions Cup serves as the pathway to FIFA international club competitions, providing clubs the opportunity to represent Concacaf on the global stage.
Competition Format
Leagues Cup 2026 will follow the competition format introduced in 2025, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent interleague play and a clear path to the championship:
Phase One features 54 matches, all contested between MLS and LIGA MX clubs
Results from Phase One determine separate Leagues Cup standings for MLS and LIGA MX, with the top four clubs from each league advancing to the Knockout Rounds
Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals, ensuring MLS vs. LIGA MX competition at every stage leading into the Semifinals
The tournament concludes with the Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Leagues Cup Final.
This format ensures meaningful competition at every stage while reinforcing the cross-border rivalries that have defined Leagues Cup since its inception.
Broadcast Details
Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
Inter Miami CF's History in Leagues Cup Action
Inter Miami will be making its fourth appearance in the tournament. Notably, in 2023, in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the competition to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club.
In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16, followed by reaching the Final in 2025.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026
- Evander Credits the Women in his Life as Driving Forces of his Success - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2026 Unveils Official Match Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- Philadelphia Union Loan Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Names Dr. George T. Chiampas as Chief Medical Officer - MLS
- Real Salt Lake Forward Ari Piol Undergoes Successful Achilles Repair Surgery - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC's 2021 MLS Cup Trophy and 2021 MLS Cup Championship Ring to be Included in the American Museum of Natural History Exhibition - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Charlotte FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup 2026: Whitecaps FC Host Two Mexican Sides, Visit Tigres - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Host LIGA MX Sides Atlas FC, Club Pachuca and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2026 - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Faces Querétaro FC, Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Toluca FC in 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One Matches - FC Dallas
- Leagues Cup Announces Orlando City Phase One Match Dates for 2026 Competition - Orlando City SC
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2026 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake to Host Liga MX Trio in 2026 Leagues Cup - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2026 - Chicago Fire FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - MLS
- Nashville SC Returns to Leagues Cup with Three August Matches at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Take on Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to USL League One's Sarasota Paradise - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on Loan from Liverpool FC - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX5 Atlanta - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced
- Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now
- The Heartbeat of Miami Comes Alive: Introducing Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF's New World-Class Home
- Inter Miami CF Academy Participated at 2026 Adidas Champions Cup
- Leo Messi Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 2