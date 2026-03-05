Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Leagues Cup Organizing Committee announced today the Club's opponents for Phase One of the 2026 edition, with Inter Miami CF set to take on LIGA MX's Atlético de San Luis, CF Monterrey and Club León.

Running from August 4 through September 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. Notably, all 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups.

The Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One schedule can be found here.

Leagues Cup 2026 Tickets

Season Ticket Members will receive priority access to Leagues Cup 2026 tickets. Season Ticket holders must opt out to not be charged automatically for Leagues Cup 2026 tickets.

To receive priority access and witness Leagues Cup 2026 action up close a Nu Stadium, become a Season Ticket member HERE!

Inter Miami CF Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule

Wednesday, August 5: Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético de San Luis at Nu Stadium

Saturday, August 8: Inter Miami CF vs. CF Monterrey at Nu Stadium

Wednesday, August 12: Inter Miami C vs. Club León at Nu Stadium

About Leagues Cup 2026

The fourth edition of the tournament is set to kick off on August 4, 2026, and conclude with the Leagues Cup 2026 Final on September 6.

Sanctioned by Concacaf, Leagues Cup 2026 will once again feature 36 clubs total, including all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs, competing in a fully interleague format that showcases the best of both leagues. As in 2025, the top nine teams from each MLS conference (Eastern Conference and Western Conference) that qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in the prior season earned entry into the tournament.

In addition, Leagues Cup 2026 will award three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up and third-place finisher will qualify, with the tournament champion earning a direct place in the Round of 16. The Concacaf Champions Cup serves as the pathway to FIFA international club competitions, providing clubs the opportunity to represent Concacaf on the global stage.

Competition Format

Leagues Cup 2026 will follow the competition format introduced in 2025, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent interleague play and a clear path to the championship:

Phase One features 54 matches, all contested between MLS and LIGA MX clubs

Results from Phase One determine separate Leagues Cup standings for MLS and LIGA MX, with the top four clubs from each league advancing to the Knockout Rounds

Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals, ensuring MLS vs. LIGA MX competition at every stage leading into the Semifinals

The tournament concludes with the Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Leagues Cup Final.

This format ensures meaningful competition at every stage while reinforcing the cross-border rivalries that have defined Leagues Cup since its inception.

Broadcast Details

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

Inter Miami CF's History in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami will be making its fourth appearance in the tournament. Notably, in 2023, in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the competition to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club.

In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16, followed by reaching the Final in 2025.







