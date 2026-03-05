St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Take on Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC are back at home to take on Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park on Saturday, March 7. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT as the club celebrates STL Night, presented by Enterprise. This and every St. Louis match this season will be streamed live on Apple TV.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Christian Miles (play-by-play), Kacey White (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Nacho Garcia (play-by-play/analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Schedule of Events

We're back home this Saturday to celebrate "STL Night" at Energizer Park! Show up early to enjoy performances by STL's own Saint Boogie Brass Band and DJ Mahf at CITY Block Party on Lou Fusz Plaza and shop our Limited Edition S-T-L Collection at CITY Pavilion in celebration of 314 Day! Gates open at 6:00 PM, and the first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a special St. Louis 3x5 ft flag courtesy of Enterprise.

St. Louis CITY SC versus Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders lead the all-time series with 5-1-0 record dating back to CITY SC's inaugural season. St. Louis' only win against Seattle came last season when the two teams squared off at Energizer Park. Eduard Löwen's free kick strike proved the difference on the night. The goal was the first CITY strike recorded at the newly named Energizer Park, and the result marked CITY SC's first clean sheet against the Sounders.

Scouting Seattle Sounders

After starting the season with a 2-0 win against Colorado Rapids, the Sounders fell 2-1 on the road last weekend to Real Salt Lake. The result marked the fifth consecutive year that the Sounders have lost their first away match of the season. Last Saturday's match against RSL was the Sounders' first of five games away in MLS as Lumen Field undergoes upgrades ahead of the FIFA World Cup this summer. The Sounders had a 5-8-4 record on the road last season.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.