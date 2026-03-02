St. Louis CITY SC Falls 2-0 to San Diego FC on the Road at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC fell 2-0 to San Diego FC on Sunday night at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego opened the scoring early, with Anders Dreyer finding the back of the net in the third minute. SDFC added another goal in the second half with Marcus Ingvarsten scoring in the 54th minute to secure all three points for the home side. St. Louis will return home to Energizer Park next Saturday, March 7 facing off against Seattle Sounders, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Miguel Perez made his first MLS start since June 24, 2023

March 1, 2026 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA)

Goal-Scoring Plays

SD: Anders Dreyer (Marcus Ingvarsten, Onni Valakari), 3rd minute - Anders Dreyer scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the middle-left zone.

SD: Marcus Ingvarsten (Anders Dreyer), 54th minute - Marcus Ingvarsten scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone.

Scoring Summary

SD: Anders Dreyer (Marcus Ingvartsen, Onni Valakari), 3'

SD: Marcus Ingvartsen (Anders Dreyer), 54'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Chris Durkin (caution), 45+1'

Lineups

SD: GK Duran Ferree, D Kieran Sargeant, D Manu Duah (Ian Pilcher, 88'), D Christopher McVey, D Luca Bombino; M Jeppe Tverskov ©, M Onni Valakari (Bryce Duke, 79'), M Anibal Godoy (Pedro Soma, 64'); F Amahl Pellegrino (Bryan Zamble, 89'), F Marcus Ingvartsen (Alex Mighten, 79'), F Anders Dreyer

Substitutes not used: GK CJ Dos Santos, GK Pablo Sisniega, D Osvald Soe, D Oscar Verhoeven

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 1

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Jaziel Orozco, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Conrad Wallem, M Chris Durkin, M Daniel Edelman, M Sangbin Jeong (Célio Pompeu, 58'), M Miguel Perez (Brendan McSorley, 58'), M Rafael Santos (Tomas Totland, 46') (Lukas MacNaughton, 72'); F Simon Becher (Cedric Teuchert, 65')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Josh Yaro, D Mamadou Mbacke Fall, F Mykhi Joyner

TOTAL SHOTS: 4; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Micheal Barwegen, Lyes Arfa, Victor Rivas

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Weather: Clear, 70 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.