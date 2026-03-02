Inter Miami CF Secures Thrilling 2-4 Win Comeback Win on the Road over Orlando

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF secured a thrilling 2-4 comeback win on the road over rivals Orlando City SC on Sunday night. A brace from captain Leo Messi, and goals from attacker Mateo Silvetti and midfielder Telasco Segovia, led Inter Miami to victory at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Notably, the win marks the first victory on the road for Inter Miami over its rivals.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael and Noah Allen formed the back four; Rodrigo De Paul and Yannick Bright started in midfield; Tadeo Allende, Messi and Segovia played further ahead; Germán Berterame led the team in attack.

Match Action

The first half saw the home side take a two-goal lead with strikes in the 18th and 24th minutes.

Inter Miami made a substitution at the half in search of igniting a comeback, with Mateo Silvetti coming on for Allen.

Silvetti shortened the deficit shortly after in the 49th minute, placing the ball in the bottom-left corner with an effort from long range for the team's first goal this 2026 regular season. Segovia posted the assist on the play. ¬â¹

Captain Messi then struck with a hit to the top-right corner from just outside the box in the 57th to tie the match at 2-2. ¬â¹

On the other end, St. Clair pulled off a key save in the 70th minute to deny an attempt from Orlando's Martin Ojeda from inside the box.

Two late strikes secured the comeback win for Inter Miami. First, in the 85th minute Segovia took advantage of a loose ball following a cross from Berterame, and scored with a curler to the far post from the left end of the box. A brilliant free-kick from Messi to the bottom-left corner in the 90th minute rounded out the result. ¬â¹

The 2-4 scoreline then remained unchanged through the final whistle for Inter Miami to pick up an important three points on the road against its rivals.

Post-Match Reaction

"The win belongs entirely to the players. The second half was the performance of a championship team. There was heart, courage, fighting for every ball, resilience, and commitment. I think the team showed why they were champions last year. In the end, it was the players who proved it," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will visit D.C. United next Saturday, March 7 at 4:30 ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stats

Possession:

ORL - 42%

MIA - 68%

Shots:

ORL - 12

MIA - 16

Saves:

ORL - 4

MIA - 3

Corners:

ORL - 2

MIA - 6

Fouls:

ORL - 16

MIA - 13







