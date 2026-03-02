2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime to Feature MLS All-Stars Taking on the Best of LIGA MX in Charlotte

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced that the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The highly anticipated match marks the first-ever All-Star Game played at the venue, and will be broadcast live on MLS on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

In addition to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will offer fans an exciting display of skill and competition as top MLS stars face off against top LIGA MX stars in a thrilling showdown on Tuesday, July 28 (8 p.m. ET, MLS on Apple TV) at Truist Field in Charlotte.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 a.m. ET at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar. Presale ticket package opportunities from Charlotte FC will begin on Tuesday, March 3. For more information, fans can call Charlotte FC at 704-593-4100.

Photos of the 2025 MLS All-Star Game | HERE The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be the third consecutive meeting of MLS and LIGA MX and the fifth overall between the rival leagues in a matchup fueled by pride and passion. The 2026 MLS All-Star Week is part of the groundbreaking partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that also consists of major events on the soccer calendar, including Leagues Cup and Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup.

"The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will feature a can't-miss rematch between the best of MLS and LIGA MX," said MLS Executive Vice President Camilo Durana. "With the energy and momentum our Leagues will experience coming out of a historic World Cup on home soil, we are thrilled to showcase our All-Stars and put on a great show for fans in Charlotte and those watching around the world on Apple TV."

"We are excited that LIGA BBVA MX will once again be part of the MLS All-Star Game for the 2026 edition," said Francisco Iturbide, Director of Operations, Competitions and Development for LIGA MX. "This event reflects the value of our collaboration with MLS and provides us with an important opportunity to showcase the quality and competitiveness of our players. We are certain that it will be a great week for fans of all three countries."

"Our stadium has consistently shown that it can deliver unforgettable experiences through world-class events, and the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be another chance for our city to be on display to a global audience," said Kristi Coleman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO. "All-Star Week will bring community programming and celebrations that showcase the Carolinas' spirit of service, and passion for the sport. We look forward to welcoming MLS fans from across the country, along with our colleagues from LIGA MX and visiting supporters, to experience everything Charlotte and our region has to offer."

MLS will host a week of events in Charlotte surrounding the game, including celebrations of soccer, community service initiatives, and player appearances, as well as the fifth edition of the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.

Since its league debut in 2022, Charlotte FC has consistently ranked among the top three clubs in attendance across its first four seasons played at Bank of America Stadium, including a historic 74,479 for the Club's inaugural season home opener. The city's embrace of soccer is undeniable, with nearly three million fans attending matches in Uptown since the Club's inception across Major League Soccer, Leagues Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Copa América, and international friendlies. Central to this growth is Bank of America Stadium, which is located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. The stadium currently generates an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion for the Charlotte Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Originally opened in 1996 for the National Football League's (NFL) Carolina Panthers, the venue has undergone a significant transformation since Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) took ownership in 2018. TSE has evolved the stadium from a football-specific facility into a multi-sport and entertainment hub, increasing the number of annual ticketed events from approximately 12 to nearly 40. The stadium is currently undergoing an $800 million renovation that is set to be finished in 2030.

MLS vs. LIGA MX in All-Star Action

The July meeting will mark the fifth MLS All-Star Game contested between the All-Stars of Major League Soccer and LIGA MX. MLS has won three of the four meetings between the two sides, including the inaugural 2021 edition in penalties, again in 2022 by a score of 2-1, and finally in 2025 with a 3-1 victory courtesy of goals from Sam Surridge, Tai Baribo and Brian White.

LIGA MX earned their first and only victory over the MLS All Stars in the 2024 edition, capturing a 4-1 win at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

In the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, MLS and LIGA MX are all square at two wins each. LIGA MX won the first installment in 2021 and again in 2024, while MLS took the honors in 2022 and again last year in a resounding 4-2 win behind heroics from Evander and Yohei Takaoka.

Past MLS All-Star rosters have included international stars, including FIFA World Cup winners Hugo Lloris and Thiago Almada, as well as U.S. and Canadian national team standouts such as Dayne St. Clair, Sebastian Berhalter, Diego Luna and Miles Robinson.

Past LIGA MX All-Star rosters have featured world-class stars, including Mexican National Team standouts Santiago Giménez, Alexis Vega, and Guillermo Ochoa, alongside international stars like Sergio Ramos, Andre-Pierre Gignac, and Sergio Canales.







