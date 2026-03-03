MLS Evolves League Office Leadership to Support Next Phase of Growth

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced an evolution of its league office leadership structure designed to strengthen operational alignment and position the league for its next phase of growth. The organizational updates follow a strategic planning process initiated in late summer 2025 and led by MLS Commissioner Don Garber in collaboration with MLS ownership and an external advisory partner.

"These changes are intended to ensure Major League Soccer is positioned to capitalize on the enormous opportunities ahead," said Garber. "This new leadership structure will allow us to operate with greater effectiveness and efficiency, while also providing some of our most promising senior executives with the opportunity to take on expanded responsibility."

JoAnn Neale, MLS President and Chief Administrative and Strategy Officer, has decided to leave Major League Soccer at the end of April. Over three decades, Neale -- who joined MLS during the league's third season in March 1998 -- has played a foundational role across strategy, data, business intelligence, technology, human resources, and administration, and led the creation of the league's social responsibility platform. In 2020, she managed the league's COVID-19 testing program and built the protocols that enabled MLS to become the first major men's professional sports league to return to play. During the past two years, Neale has managed the league's new office project, as MLS will move its headquarters to Penn 2 in New York City in early April.

"JoAnn Neale has made a significant impact on the growth of MLS over nearly three decades," said Garber. "She has been a passionate believer in MLS, our employees, and our strategic growth. We are deeply grateful for JoAnn's countless contributions to our league, and we wish her the very best."

In connection with these changes, the following moves are part of the updated leadership structure:

Elizabeth Lee Cohen has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, reporting directly to Garber. Cohen, who joined MLS in 2014, will continue to oversee the league's strategic planning, data, and business intelligence efforts.

Sola Winley, who currently oversees player engagement, community engagement and inclusion, will broaden his scope to include human resources and office administration as Chief Engagement Officer, reporting to Garber.

MLS is merging its Player Relations and Competition departments to form the Sporting and Matchday Department, led by Executive Vice President Nelson Rodriguez. This group will include sporting administration, sporting development, gameday operations, player health and performance, security, player development (MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro), player signing strategies, roster rules, and scheduling. EVP, Player Relations & Sporting Strategy Todd Durbin, who has been the architect of MLS' player strategy for decades, and MLS NEXT Pro President and EVP, MLS Sporting Development, Ali Curtis, will report to Rodriguez.

Gary Stevenson's primary Business Ventures responsibilities will be consolidated under Chief Business Officer Camilo Durana and Chief Revenue Officer Carter Ladd. Garber and Stevenson will continue to oversee these areas through Stevenson's departure at the end of July. Durana will expand his current oversight of marketing, events, and the Apple relationship to include media, technology, and SUM properties. EVP, Media Seth Bacon and EVP and Chief Technology Officer John Nicastro will now report to Durana.

Ladd will continue to oversee all commercial revenue, including sponsorships, partnerships, and consumer products, and will also lead new business development and business ventures. As many of MLS' social responsibility programs are integrated with corporate partners, Jen Cramer, EVP of Corporate Partnerships, will oversee this area and continue to report to Ladd.

"I have tremendous confidence in our leadership team and in the depth and experience across our organization," Garber added. "While our structure will continue to evolve in the months and years ahead, our strategy, our values, and our commitment to our clubs, players, partners, and fans remain unchanged."







Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.