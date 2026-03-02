Earthquakes Midfielder Jamar Ricketts Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jamar Ricketts has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2. Ricketts assisted the go-ahead goal netted by forward Preston Judd in the Quakes' 2-0 victory over Atlanta United FC.
The Earthquakes opened the scoring in minute 24 when Jamar Ricketts intercepted a wayward pass by Atlanta's Lucas Hoyos, charged forward and served a cross from the left wing for Preston Judd, who headed the ball past the goalkeeper for his second goal of the season and a 1-0 lead they would not relinquish.
This is the first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for the Montclair, New Jersey, native, now in his third season with San Jose since being selected 13th overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of CSU Northridge.
The Black and Blue now travel to Chester, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, March 7, to face the Philadelphia Union. Kickoff from Subaru Park will take place at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).
MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 2)
F: Dejan Joveljić (SKC), João Klauss (LA), Lionel Messi (MIA)
M: Telasco Segovia (MIA), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Thomas Müller (VAN), Anders Dreyer (SD)
D: Osaze Urhoghide (DAL), Lucas Herrington (COL), Tayvon Gray (NYC)
GK: Rafael Cabral (RSL)
Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)
Bench: Drake Callender (MIN), Justin Che (RBNY), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Jamar Ricketts (SJ), Mateo Silvetti (MIA), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Christian Ramírez (ATX), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD)
