Sporting KC Weekly

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host Western Conference leaders San Diego FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Sporting Park.

Tickets are available online at SeatGeek and college students can also take advantage of the Sporting U Pass to secure $15 Supporters' Stand tickets all season long. Saturday's showdown will be available to watch on Apple TV in both English (Neil Sika and Kyndra de St. Aubin) and Spanish (Jesus Acosta) in addition to local radio coverage on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez).

Sporting Kansas City II midfielder Johann Ortiz has joined the El Salvador U-20 Men's National Team for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers, scoring three goals so far at the competition. El Salvador sits in first place in Group A and will play Suriname at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Estadio Miguel Chocorrón Buitrago in Managua, Nicaragua with a chance to qualify for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship. A live stream will be available to watch on the Concacaf YouTube channel.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLS49 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new 18th & Vine Kit as well as the 2026 jersey hook collection which features a scarf, t-shirt, hat, socks and more.

Sporting Kansas City rallied from a halftime deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew in the club's home opener on Saturday and fans can tune in to 38 the Spot at 7 p.m. CT this Wednesday to watch a full match replay. KMCI-TV will re-air Sporting Kansas City matches throughout the 2026 season with the broadcasts available free over the air or via cable and satellite providers in the Kansas City region.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on April 17 at BC Place in Canada will open this Friday.

A new four-week session of Sporting Stripes, an early childhood soccer programs for 2-5 year olds, will start on Saturday at St. Joseph's school in Shawnee, Kan. with sessions offered at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign this Saturday with a tripleheader against Sockers FC at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. The U-18's will kick off at 10 a.m. CT followed by the U-16's at 12:15 p.m. CT and the U-15's at 2:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Led by new head coach Lee Tschantret, Sporting Kansas City II will host the Real Monarchs at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday at Swope Soccer Village in the team's home opener for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Tickets are only $10 and available to purchase online at SeatGeek. Fans can also watch the match live on MLSNEXTPro.com and follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







