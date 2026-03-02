Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Matías Galarza on Loan

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed midfielder Matías Galarza on loan from River Plate through June 30, 2026 with a transfer option in the summer. Galarza will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Matías is a talented young player who will add energy and intensity to our midfield," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "At 24 years old, he's played in multiple big games in South America at both the club and international level, recently helping Paraguay qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We're excited to welcome him to Atlanta."

Galarza has made 151 professional appearances and tallied 10 goals and six assists across all competitions, including the first divisions of Argentina and Brazil and Copa Libertadores. Galarza made 14 appearances for River Plate since joining the club in July of 2025. He previously played for Argentine club Talleres, recording five goals and two assists in 68 matches from August of 2023 to July of 2025. During his stint with the club, Talleres won the 2023-24 Supercopa Internacional and he made seven appearances in the 2024 Copa Libertadores to help the team reach the Round of 16.

The Asunción, Paraguay native began his career with Olimpia before joining Vasco da Gama in Brazil, first on loan and then signing with the club in 2021. In total, he recorded five goals and four assists in 58 appearances in all competitions. He spent the 2022 season on loan with Coritiba FC where he appeared in 11 matches in Serie A.

On the international level, Galarza has made 13 appearances for Paraguay and recorded two goals and an assist since his debut in 2022. He appeared in seven World Cup qualifying matches during CONMEBOL's recent cycle, helping Paraguay earn its first trip to a World Cup since 2010.

Player Profile

Name: Matías Galarza

Position: Midfielder

Roser Designation: Senior

Height:  5-9

Birthdate: Feb. 11, 2002 (24)

Birthplace: Asunción, Paraguay

Citizenship: Paraguay, Bolivia

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Matías Galarza on loan through June 30, 2026 on March 2, 2026 with a transfer option in the summer.

Atlanta United roster (as of March 2, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (10): Pedro Amador, Elías Báez, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (12): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Matías Galarza^^, Adrian Gill, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (6): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Fafa Picault, Sergio Santos, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

**On loan with Philadelphia Union (through Dec. 31, 2026)

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)

^^ On loan from River Plate (through June 30, 2026)







