Atlanta United Announces Roster Designations for 2026 Season
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the club's roster designations following the roster compliance deadline last week. The league's primary transfer window remains open until March 26. The secondary transfer window will run from July 13 to Sept. 2.
Miguel Almirón, Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk occupy the club's three Designated Player spots. The club has two senior roster spots open and one U-22 spot open. It is currently using eight of its nine international roster slots. Pedro Amador recently acquired his Green Card and now counts as a domestic player.
Atlanta's next match is Saturday night when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).
2026 Atlanta United roster (as of Feb. 27, 2026)
Senior Roster
Slot Name Status Designation Guaranteed
Contract Option Years
1 Miguel Almirón Domestic DP 2027 2028
2 Steven Alzate International TAM 2030
3 Pedro Amador Domestic 2026 2027
4 Elías Báez International U-22 2028 2029,30
5 Juan Berrocal International TAM June 2026
6 Stian Gregersen Domestic TAM 2027 2028
7 Ronald Hernández Domestic 2026 2027
8 Jayden Hibbert Domestic 2026 2027,28
9 Lucas Hoyos International 2026 June 2027, 2027-28
10 Tomás Jacob International U-22 June 2029 June 2030, 31
11 Latte Lath International DP 2028 2029
12 Saba Lobjanidze Domestic TAM 2026
13 Enea Mihaj International TAM 2028 2029
14 Alexey Miranchuk International DP 2027 2028
15 Tristan Muyumba Domestic TAM 2026 2027
16 Fafa Picault Domestic 2026 June 2027
17 Sergio Santos Domestic 2026 2027
18 Cayman Togashi Domestic 2026
19
20
Supplemental Roster
Slot Name Status Designation Guaranteed Contract Option Years
21 Luke Brennan Domestic HG 2027 2028
22 Jay Fortune Domestic HG 2026
23 Adyn Torres Domestic HG 2027 2028
24 Matt Edwards Domestic HG 2026 2027
25 Dominik Chong Qui Domestic HG 2028 2029
26 Adrian Gill Domestic June 2027 June 2028, 29, 30
27 Will Reilly Domestic HG 2026 2027, 28
28
29 Santiago Pita Domestic HG 2026 2027, 28, 29
30 Cooper Sanchez Domestic HG 2026 2027, 28
31 Ashton Gordon Domestic HG 2026 2027, 28
DP: Designated Player
HG: Homegrown
TAM: Targeted Allocation Money
U-22: Under-22
