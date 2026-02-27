Atlanta United Announces Roster Designations for 2026 Season

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the club's roster designations following the roster compliance deadline last week. The league's primary transfer window remains open until March 26. The secondary transfer window will run from July 13 to Sept. 2.

Miguel Almirón, Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk occupy the club's three Designated Player spots. The club has two senior roster spots open and one U-22 spot open. It is currently using eight of its nine international roster slots. Pedro Amador recently acquired his Green Card and now counts as a domestic player.

For a complete rundown of MLS' 2026 Roster Rules and Regulations, click HERE. All club roster profiles can also be found HERE.

Atlanta's next match is Saturday night when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

2026 Atlanta United roster (as of Feb. 27, 2026)

Senior Roster

Slot Name Status Designation Guaranteed

Contract Option Years

1 Miguel Almirón Domestic DP 2027 2028

2 Steven Alzate International TAM 2030

3 Pedro Amador Domestic 2026 2027

4 Elías Báez International U-22 2028 2029,30

5 Juan Berrocal International TAM June 2026

6 Stian Gregersen Domestic TAM 2027 2028

7 Ronald Hernández Domestic 2026 2027

8 Jayden Hibbert Domestic 2026 2027,28

9 Lucas Hoyos International 2026 June 2027, 2027-28

10 Tomás Jacob International U-22 June 2029 June 2030, 31

11 Latte Lath International DP 2028 2029

12 Saba Lobjanidze Domestic TAM 2026

13 Enea Mihaj International TAM 2028 2029

14 Alexey Miranchuk International DP 2027 2028

15 Tristan Muyumba Domestic TAM 2026 2027

16 Fafa Picault Domestic 2026 June 2027

17 Sergio Santos Domestic 2026 2027

18 Cayman Togashi Domestic 2026

Supplemental Roster

Slot Name Status Designation Guaranteed Contract Option Years

21 Luke Brennan Domestic HG 2027 2028

22 Jay Fortune Domestic HG 2026

23 Adyn Torres Domestic HG 2027 2028

24 Matt Edwards Domestic HG 2026 2027

25 Dominik Chong Qui Domestic HG 2028 2029

26 Adrian Gill Domestic June 2027 June 2028, 29, 30

27 Will Reilly Domestic HG 2026 2027, 28

29 Santiago Pita Domestic HG 2026 2027, 28, 29

30 Cooper Sanchez Domestic HG 2026 2027, 28

31 Ashton Gordon Domestic HG 2026 2027, 28

DP: Designated Player

HG: Homegrown

TAM: Targeted Allocation Money

U-22: Under-22







