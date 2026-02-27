adidas Challenges Players to Choose a Side in Latest Predator and F50 Campaign

Charlotte FC News Release







adidas unveiled its newest soccer cleat pack for Spring / Summer 2026 containing the latest Predator and F50 models. More than just a launch, this campaign captures a playful rivalry that has taken over the game, asking soccer players around the world to 'choose one' - either Team Predator or Team F50.

United in their influence on soccer, yet unmistakable in their role, the new Predator Elite FT is designed for control, enabling players to execute with precision in high-pressure moments. While the F50 Elite is for those who break with convention, players who push themselves to the limit to create unexpected brilliance.

This season, catch Luca de la Torre and Liel Abada at Bank of America Stadium as they take the pitch and choose their side with the latest adidas Predator or F50 cleats.

The adidas Predator has evolved to meet the demands of the modern player, with NANOSTRIKE+, a reimagined mesh upper combining softness, lightness, and integrated grip elements for striking precision - which contours seamlessly to the foot, delivering an instinctive fit and optimal striking precision.

The iconic FOLD-OVER TONGUE delivers an optimal ball striking surface, while the STRIKEFRAME soleplate features an updated stud configuration for increased traction and rotational agility. The return of POWERSPINE, a lightweight full-length plate running along the sole of the cleat, provides added midfoot stability for a stronger strike.

Visually, the cleat features a striking red forefront, flanked by a white midfoot and heel, punctuated by the signature three stripes echoing the original Predator Precision contours.

The latest F50 Elite comes in a vibrant new colourway, sporting a lucid lemon heel which fades into white across the mid and forefront - resembling a boot in motion. The boot features a FIBERTOUCH UPPER offering lightweight support and cushioning only where needed, and SPRINTWEB, a high-definition 3D texture designed for enhanced ball control.

The COMPRESSIONFIT TUNNEL TONGUE provides optimal lockdown for speed in all directions, and SPRINTFRAME 360 allows for acceleration and speed in all directions.

Sam Handy, GM Soccer at adidas said: "Through this campaign, we're igniting a conversation that sits at the heart of football culture. These boots are about more than just innovation; they represent the two fundamentally opposing forces that define the modern game: raw speed and ultimate control. At adidas, our goal is to empower every athlete to play their way, and with this campaign, we're challenging players everywhere from grassroots to professional stadiums, to embrace their footballing identity and once and for all, choose their side."

The F50 Elite ($270) and Predator Elite Fold-Over Tongue ($280) models are available to purchase from today, online via adidas.com and select adidas stores and retailers.







