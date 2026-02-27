adidas Challenges Players to Choose a Side in Latest Predator and F50 Campaign
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
adidas unveiled its newest soccer cleat pack for Spring / Summer 2026 containing the latest Predator and F50 models. More than just a launch, this campaign captures a playful rivalry that has taken over the game, asking soccer players around the world to 'choose one' - either Team Predator or Team F50.
United in their influence on soccer, yet unmistakable in their role, the new Predator Elite FT is designed for control, enabling players to execute with precision in high-pressure moments. While the F50 Elite is for those who break with convention, players who push themselves to the limit to create unexpected brilliance.
This season, catch Luca de la Torre and Liel Abada at Bank of America Stadium as they take the pitch and choose their side with the latest adidas Predator or F50 cleats.
The adidas Predator has evolved to meet the demands of the modern player, with NANOSTRIKE+, a reimagined mesh upper combining softness, lightness, and integrated grip elements for striking precision - which contours seamlessly to the foot, delivering an instinctive fit and optimal striking precision.
The iconic FOLD-OVER TONGUE delivers an optimal ball striking surface, while the STRIKEFRAME soleplate features an updated stud configuration for increased traction and rotational agility. The return of POWERSPINE, a lightweight full-length plate running along the sole of the cleat, provides added midfoot stability for a stronger strike.
Visually, the cleat features a striking red forefront, flanked by a white midfoot and heel, punctuated by the signature three stripes echoing the original Predator Precision contours.
The latest F50 Elite comes in a vibrant new colourway, sporting a lucid lemon heel which fades into white across the mid and forefront - resembling a boot in motion. The boot features a FIBERTOUCH UPPER offering lightweight support and cushioning only where needed, and SPRINTWEB, a high-definition 3D texture designed for enhanced ball control.
The COMPRESSIONFIT TUNNEL TONGUE provides optimal lockdown for speed in all directions, and SPRINTFRAME 360 allows for acceleration and speed in all directions.
Sam Handy, GM Soccer at adidas said: "Through this campaign, we're igniting a conversation that sits at the heart of football culture. These boots are about more than just innovation; they represent the two fundamentally opposing forces that define the modern game: raw speed and ultimate control. At adidas, our goal is to empower every athlete to play their way, and with this campaign, we're challenging players everywhere from grassroots to professional stadiums, to embrace their footballing identity and once and for all, choose their side."
The F50 Elite ($270) and Predator Elite Fold-Over Tongue ($280) models are available to purchase from today, online via adidas.com and select adidas stores and retailers.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026
- St. Louis CITY SC Hits the Road for the First Time this Season Taking on San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United FC Announces Affordable Initiatives for 2026 Season - Minnesota United FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2026 - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Announces Roster Designations for 2026 Season - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Release Final Standing Room Only Tickets Ahead of Near Sell-Out Clash with LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2026 Home Campaign Saturday against Seattle Sounders FC - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Loan Forward Markus Anderson to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Giannoulias Debuts Chicago Fire FC License Plates - Chicago Fire FC
- Major League Soccer Unveils Club Roster Profiles Following 2026 Roster Compliance - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2026 Roster Compliance Breakdown - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires up to $725,000 in GAM from Toronto FC for the Right of First Refusal for Josh Sargent - St. Louis City SC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Philippe Ndinga - Philadelphia Union
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- adidas Challenges Players to Choose a Side in Latest Predator and F50 Campaign - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Signs 25-Year-Old Central Defender Or Blorian to Pre-Contract - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- adidas Challenges Players to Choose a Side in Latest Predator and F50 Campaign
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment Unveils Plans for Immersive Experience Center Ahead of Bank of America Stadium Renovations
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1
- Full Time Clip: It Ends Level in a Hard-Fought Draw
- Charlotte FC Levels at St. Louis CITY SC, 1-1