Houston Dynamo FC Release Final Standing Room Only Tickets Ahead of Near Sell-Out Clash with LAFC

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have released a final, limited allotment of standing room only tickets for Saturday night's marquee matchup versus LAFC, as Shell Energy Stadium approaches a sell-out crowd.

With more than 20,000 tickets already distributed, demand continues to surge for what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matches early this season. Fans looking to be part of the atmosphere are encouraged to act quickly, with only a small number of tickets remaining through both standing room only inventory and the Club's official resale marketplace in the HDFC Soccer App.

Saturday night brings together two of Major League Soccer's most exciting sides in a match that already carries early-season stakes. The Dynamo opened the year with a dramatic comeback victory over Chicago Fire FC in front of a packed Shell Energy Stadium, with newcomer Guilherme scoring twice to ignite the crowd and set the tone for 2026.

They now face an LAFC side that arrives in Houston following a statement 3-0 victory in their season opener. The match also features a compelling storyline, as Dynamo Designated Player Mateusz Bogusz faces his former club after playing a key role for LAFC during the 2024 season.

With momentum building on the pitch and energy rising in the stands, Saturday night represents an opportunity for fans to be part of one of the defining early moments of the Dynamo season.

Fans can secure the final remaining tickets, including standing room only, by visiting HoustonDynamo.com or through the HDFC Soccer App.

For fans looking to guarantee access to the biggest matches at Shell Energy Stadium, Season Ticket Memberships are available starting at just $20 per match. Memberships include access to exclusive events, merchandise discounts and priority access to high-demand matches throughout the season.







