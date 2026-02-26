Houston Dynamo FC Announce Live Match Commentary for Home Matches in the All-New HDFC Soccer App

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today announced that fans can now listen to free live match commentary for home matches in the all-new HDFC Soccer app. The live stream will feature commentary from Alex Parra on the local Apple TV broadcast.

Starting this season, all MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost. The move enhances value for fans and brings MLS alongside Apple TV's acclaimed original series, films, documentaries, Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders, Formula 1 races and more.

Notably, all Dynamo Season Ticket Members receive a free Apple TV subscription ($156 value) to enjoy the entire slate of MLS regular and postseason matches. Memberships start at just $20 per match for sideline seats and include additional terrific membership-only perks and events, as well as maximum ticket resale flexibility. Additional information is available HERE.

The HDFC Soccer app also houses Tixr, the Club's new ticketing provider, and fans can find instructions to set up their accounts HERE.

The Dynamo recently introduced the Club's in-stadium host and broadcasters for the 2026 season. Dana Cortez from Mix 96.5's "The Dana Cortez Morning Show" will be the in-stadium host for 2026. César Procel and Danny Mejía return as the team's Spanish-language radio team whose call will be aired locally on TUDN Radio Houston 102.9FM. Parra joined the Club this season as the English-language radio play-by-play voice of the Houston Dynamo, featured on the local Apple TV broadcast.

The Dynamo continue their two-match homestand to start their 2026 MLS regular season campaign on Saturday, Feb. 28, hosting LAFC in a star-studded matchup, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. Tickets for all home matches are available.







