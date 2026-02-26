MLS Opening Weekend Momentum Carries into Viewership and Social

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







(NEW YORK) - Major League Soccer's record-setting start to the 2026 season extended beyond packed stadiums and into viewership. Following the highest Opening Weekend attendance in league history, MLS delivered 9.7 million live match viewers across linear and streaming platforms, a 59% year-over-year increase to open the campaign.

The strong viewership performance spanned Apple TV, U.S. and Canada linear and additional international distribution partners, underscoring growing demand for MLS matches to begin the season.

Social platforms delivered similarly strong growth to open the 2026 campaign:

MLS and club social channels garnered a 22% increase year over year.

113,000 views on the MLS TikTok Live pregame streamOpening Weekend attendance reached 387,271 fans, marking:

The highest MLS Opening Weekend attendance in league history

The highest single match-weekend total ever

The milestone weekend was highlighted by 75,673 fans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Inter Miami CF vs. LAFC, the second-largest standalone crowd in MLS history.MLS returns for Week 2 with a full slate of matches, highlighted by Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC in the Walmart Saturday Showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV. The weekend also features Inter Miami CF traveling to face Orlando City SC on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire at 7:00 pm (EST) on Apple TV, as the early-season momentum continues across marquee matchups. All MLS and Leagues Cup matches can be watched on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com, and features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans.







