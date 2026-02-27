Japan Selects Nashville SC's Training Center for FIFA World Cup 26™ Base Camp

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that the Japan Football Association has chosen Nashville SC's Training Center in Antioch, Tenn. for its FIFA World Cup 26™ Team Base Camp and Training Site.

Countries participating in the FIFA World Cup 26™ will be headquartered at Base Camps throughout North and Central America where they will train and administer team operations. Additionally, the Japanese Men's Team will reside in Nashville when they aren't traveling to FIFA World Cup host cities for matches.

"Nashville has proven itself as a worldwide hub for soccer, music and culture, and the decision by FIFA and the Japan Football Association to use Nashville SC's Training Center as a home base for this year's World Cup underscores our city's importance in the global soccer landscape," said Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola. "We are both honored and thrilled to be a part of the biggest World Cup in the tournament's 95-year history."

Nashville SC's Training Center officially opened its doors in June 2023. The 12-acre, 60,000 square foot training facility is a state-of-the-art soccer complex home to three soccer fields, a full-service-dining hall, a theater-style video and film room, multiple cardio and weight-training areas, cryogenic chambers to aid in athlete recovery and on-site medical facilities.

The FIFA World Cup 26™ kicks off Thursday, June 11 with Group Stage play and will conclude Sunday, July 19 with the final taking place at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Japan's FIFA World Cup 26™ Group Stage (Group F) Schedule:

June 14 at 3 p.m. CT: Japan vs. Netherlands (Dallas Stadium)

June 20 at 11 p.m. CT: Japan vs. Tunisia (Monterrey Stadium)

June 25 at 6 p.m. CT: Japan vs. TBD (Dallas Stadium)







