Inter Miami CF Caps off Champions Tour with Win over Independiente Del Valle in Packed Stadium in Puerto Rico
Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF closed out its 2026 preseason tour, with the fourth stop of the Champions Tour seeing the Club take on Ecuadorian champions Independiente del Valle in a thrilling friendly at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. The matchup in front of a full house resulted in a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami, with Academy product Santiago Morales and captain Leo Messi getting onto the scoresheet on the night in the 16th and 70th minutes respectively.
Notably, our Academy's influence was felt in our final 2026 preseason fixture. Inter Miami II players and Academy products Cesar Abadia-Reda and Joseph Convers made their First Team's debut, with Abadia-Reda featuring in the starting XI. Additionally, the goal from Morales in the first half was the first in open play for the Homegrown midfielder for the Club's First Team.
Next, Inter Miami will carry on with 2026 MLS regular season action with a trip up-state to take on rivals Orlando City SC this Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ET.
