Get to Know San Diego Native Duran Ferree

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Through visualization, faith, and relentless dedication, San Diego native Duran Ferree turned his lifelong dream into reality, becoming a professional goalkeeper for San Diego FC. Ferree's soccer journey began at a young age when his parents signed him up to play. Originally playing as a midfielder and striker, he didn't fully commit to the goalkeeper position until he was nine years old.

"I was mostly on the field, but I always really enjoyed playing in goal, and it finally came to a point where we needed a goalkeeper, and I was the one to step up and take that position," said Ferree.

While soccer was always part of his life, Ferree admits his passion for the game didn't fully ignite until his early teenage years. The goalkeeper developed his skills locally with San Diego Surf Soccer Club before joining the San Diego Loyal SC development program (Loyal Select) in April 2021. His rapid development earned him a USL Academy contract in January 2022, and just months later, he signed his first professional contract with San Diego Loyal.

At just 15 years old, Ferree became the youngest player in Club history on September 14, 2022. Looking back at his career, Ferree shared his dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

"I didn't want to be anything else other than a professional soccer player. Since I was a little boy, I would tell my parents I wanted to be that," said Ferree. "I just wanted to play soccer and I'm super happy I was able to sign early on in my life, when I was about 15, so very grateful to have that."

His journey reached another historic moment on December 14, 2023, when he became the first player ever signed by San Diego FC. For Ferree, the opportunity to represent his hometown at the MLS level made the moment even more meaningful.

"There's no plan B at all. If I don't make it, well, that's it for me," said Ferree. "I have a belief in my abilities. I believe that whatever is in front of me, I could take it on, at least if God's by my side, I think I have all the ability to take it on."

Ferree made his MLS debut on November 29, 2025, stepping in as SDFC's only available goalkeeper. In the 80th minute, the goalkeeper stepped on the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium for the first time in the Western Conference Final.

Entering the 2026 season, Ferree made his first MLS start in the Club's Home Opener against CF Montréal, recording two saves and earning his first clean sheet. SDFC kicked off their season on February 21, 2026, with a dominant 5-0 victory at Snapdragon Stadium. Calm and collected throughout the match, Ferree commanded the box with confidence, ensuring Montréal never found a breakthrough. ¬â¹

"I was very excited for that moment. I knew it would come soon, and I was ready for it," said Ferree. "I was very confident in myself, and I just couldn't wait to get out on the field."

Looking back at his performance, Ferree further explained how his visualization and faith played a key role in preparing him for the opportunity.

"Before the game, I was visualizing everything. Everything that could have possibly happened, and I visualized celebrating goals," said Ferree. "I visualized making saves, and at the end of the game, celebrating a clean sheet and a win. So, I was prepared for that moment, and I was happy it all worked out."

When he's not on the pitch, Ferree finds balance in San Diego's natural surroundings.

"You'll find me in nature for sure. Whether it's hiking at the beach, maybe surfing, or walking on the beach with the family." said the goalkeeper. "It's a mental reset for me."

As a hometown player, Ferree understands what it means to represent the city and its fans.

"Your support, every single game is just what makes it so special. For me, specifically, having that community behind my back is really amazing," said Ferree. "It pushes all of us to get the three points and do our very best for the city, to put on for the city and we love you guys."

