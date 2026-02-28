San Diego FC Transfers Forward Tomás Ángel to Colombian Side América de Cali

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has transferred forward Tomás Ángel to Colombian side América de Cali.

Ángel, 23, joined SDFC on Dec. 9, 2024, acquired on trade from LAFC ahead of the Club's 2025 Inaugural season roster. He made his SDFC debut coming off the bench in the 88th minute. Four minutes later, he etched his name into Club history by providing the assist to Anders Dreyer in stoppage time (90+3), sealing a 2-0 MLS debut victory against the LA Galaxy on Feb. 23, 2025, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Ángel, made 25 appearances (12 starts) across all competitions and registered four goals and two assists, including three appearances in the 2025 Leagues Cup registering and one against Club Tigres UANL on Aug. 2, 2025.

Transaction: SDFC transfers forward Tomás Ángel to Colombian side América de Cali.







