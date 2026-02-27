Minnesota United FC vs. FC Cincinnati Preview

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field for its 2026 Home Opener, presented by College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University, as the Loons host FC Cincinnati following a hard-fought 2-2 draw on the road against Austin FC last week. Minnesota showed resilience away from home, responding after falling behind twice and battling back each time to earn a point and carry momentum into its first home match of the season.

Minnesota enters the weekend encouraged by its performance in Texas, earning a hard-fought point on the road. Minnesota struck first when defender Morris Duggan scored his first career goal for the Loons to level the match. Austin took the lead again in the 76th minute, forcing Minnesota to chase the game for a second time and respond when Kelvin Yeboah rose to meet a precise service with a header in the 90th minute, completing Minnesota's second comeback of the night and securing a crucial road point in a 2-2 draw.

Cincinnati arrives in Saint Paul riding significant momentum across multiple competitions. In midweek continental action, Cincinnati advanced in the Concacaf Champions Cup with a record-setting 9-0 second-leg victory over O&M FC, securing progression by a 13-0 aggregate scoreline. In MLS play, Cincinnati opened the regular season with a 2-0 home victory over Atlanta United FC, earning three points and a clean sheet in their league opener. The result reinforced Cincinnati's reputation as one of the Eastern Conference's most consistent sides.

Saturday's matchup marks another chapter in the growing interconference series between Minnesota and Cincinnati, with both clubs carrying confidence into the contest. With Allianz Field set to provide a charged atmosphere for the Home Opener, Minnesota will look to lean on home support and set the tone for the 2026 season. With both sides coming off strong results and Allianz Field hosting its first match of the year, Saturday's Home Opener promises an intense and compelling day of MLS action in Saint Paul.

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES ON FACING FC CINCINNATI...

"They've been a fantastic team over the last two to three years in MLS, they have been really the gold standard. It is a great test for our guys. They [FC Cincinnati] have a lot of quality on their team. They have a lot of pace and power at both ends of the field. But I think there is opportunity for us too. We can create problems for them too, but certainly they haven't conceded a goal so far this year; hopefully we're the ones that do it."

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNWOLES ON FC CINCINNATI POTENTIALLY NOT HAVING STAR PLAYER EVANDER...

"We don't look at any one player and how we're going to manager them. It is more like how our squad is going to manage theirs. You put out one fire and another one starts. They've got a lot of dangerous pieces. I think when we talk about our preparations for the matches, how can we be ready and collectively for the scenarios they might pose."

DEFENDER MICHAEL BOXALL ON PLAYING FC CINCINNATI...

"I think the last four or five years they have always been on the top end of the Eastern Conference, and I think the last time they were here, we had our problems against them. They have taken strides and improved a bit more, even with Evander out. It is not going to be easy but obviously we want to bring it home to achieve what were all hoping for."

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. FC CINCINNATI

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

2.28.2026 | MLS Regular Season | Match 2

3:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2026 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 0-0-1 (1 pt. | 0-0-0 at home)

CIN: 1-0-0 (3 pts. | 0-0-0 on the road)







