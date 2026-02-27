Minnesota United Announces New Partners for Milestone 10th Season in Major League Soccer

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced the full list of the club's new partners for the 2026 season, MNUFC's milestone 10th in Major League Soccer.

Minnesota Lottery, National Loon Center, Athletic Brewing Co., Surly Brewing Co., Scandinavian Cleaning Services, Crystal Farms, and Good Stuff Moving are all new official partners starting this season. See below for a more detailed look into MNUFC's new partners:

Minnesota Lottery

The Minnesota Lottery joins on for the 2026 season as the presenting partner for the Loons Trivia season-long sweepstakes, where fans can have the chance at winning prizes including tickets, MN Lottery Prize Packs, one signed jersey and more. Additionally, the Minnesota Lottery will be the title sponsor for the Pride game on Oct. 17 when the Loons host St. Louis CITY SC at Allianz Field.

National Loon Center

Starting in 2026, the National Loon Center will be Minnesota United's Official Loon Conservation Partner. Located in Crosslake, Minnesota, the National Loon Center's mission is "to be an interactive educational destination that transforms visitors into champions for loons and freshwater everywhere."

Athletic Brewing Co.

Fans who attend games at Allianz Field this year will be able to purchase Athletic Brewing Co. drinks while they watch the match. Starting in 2026, Athletic Brewing Co. will be the Official Craft Non-Alcoholic & Domestic Non-Alcoholic Partner for the Loons.

Surly Brewing Co.

A neighbor of Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Surly Brewing Co. joins as the Official Local Craft Beer Partner of Minnesota United. Surly beer will be sold at Allianz Field this season, and the brewing company will also join the Loons Watch Spots program, hosting an official gameday Watch Party later this season.

Scandinavian Cleaning Services

An Official Partner of Minnesota United, Scandinavian Cleaning Services is the team's new Stadium Cleaning Service Provider starting in 2026, with the goal of keeping all of our club's venues clean and safe for fans, guests, players and others while they are inside our spaces.

Crystal Farms

A new club partner in 2026, Crystal Farms will join-in on the Cub Corner Kicks promotion during this season, a buy-one, get-one-free of either Crystal Farms Cheeses or David's Deli Bagels any time the Loons score a corner-kick goal at home games. Crystal Farms is a Minneapolis-based dairy company sold in stores throughout the Upper Midwest, including Cub.

Good Stuff Moving

Good Stuff Moving is the club's Official Moving Partner in 2026. For nearly 30 years, Good Stuff Moving has provided local and long-distance residential and commercial moving services, as well as packing and packaging services within the Twin Cities Metro, to statewide and nationwide locations.

For a full overview of the club's corporate partners and the brands that stand alongside us, please visit MNUFC.com/club/partners, where the complete and up-to-date partner roster is available.







