Minnesota United Announces New Partners for Milestone 10th Season in Major League Soccer
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced the full list of the club's new partners for the 2026 season, MNUFC's milestone 10th in Major League Soccer.
Minnesota Lottery, National Loon Center, Athletic Brewing Co., Surly Brewing Co., Scandinavian Cleaning Services, Crystal Farms, and Good Stuff Moving are all new official partners starting this season. See below for a more detailed look into MNUFC's new partners:
Minnesota Lottery
The Minnesota Lottery joins on for the 2026 season as the presenting partner for the Loons Trivia season-long sweepstakes, where fans can have the chance at winning prizes including tickets, MN Lottery Prize Packs, one signed jersey and more. Additionally, the Minnesota Lottery will be the title sponsor for the Pride game on Oct. 17 when the Loons host St. Louis CITY SC at Allianz Field.
National Loon Center
Starting in 2026, the National Loon Center will be Minnesota United's Official Loon Conservation Partner. Located in Crosslake, Minnesota, the National Loon Center's mission is "to be an interactive educational destination that transforms visitors into champions for loons and freshwater everywhere."
Athletic Brewing Co.
Fans who attend games at Allianz Field this year will be able to purchase Athletic Brewing Co. drinks while they watch the match. Starting in 2026, Athletic Brewing Co. will be the Official Craft Non-Alcoholic & Domestic Non-Alcoholic Partner for the Loons.
Surly Brewing Co.
A neighbor of Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Surly Brewing Co. joins as the Official Local Craft Beer Partner of Minnesota United. Surly beer will be sold at Allianz Field this season, and the brewing company will also join the Loons Watch Spots program, hosting an official gameday Watch Party later this season.
Scandinavian Cleaning Services
An Official Partner of Minnesota United, Scandinavian Cleaning Services is the team's new Stadium Cleaning Service Provider starting in 2026, with the goal of keeping all of our club's venues clean and safe for fans, guests, players and others while they are inside our spaces.
Crystal Farms
A new club partner in 2026, Crystal Farms will join-in on the Cub Corner Kicks promotion during this season, a buy-one, get-one-free of either Crystal Farms Cheeses or David's Deli Bagels any time the Loons score a corner-kick goal at home games. Crystal Farms is a Minneapolis-based dairy company sold in stores throughout the Upper Midwest, including Cub.
Good Stuff Moving
Good Stuff Moving is the club's Official Moving Partner in 2026. For nearly 30 years, Good Stuff Moving has provided local and long-distance residential and commercial moving services, as well as packing and packaging services within the Twin Cities Metro, to statewide and nationwide locations.
For a full overview of the club's corporate partners and the brands that stand alongside us, please visit MNUFC.com/club/partners, where the complete and up-to-date partner roster is available.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026
- SKC Home Opener on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution's Home Match vs. Houston Dynamo FC Postponed - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Feature at 2026 Adidas Champions Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Advance to Round of 16 of Concacaf Champions Cup - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC to Host Deportivo Toluca FC on March 11 in Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1 Match at Snapdragon Stadium at 8:30 p.m. PT - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host LAFC in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Visit Red Bull New York on Saturday - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Announce 2026 CCC Round of 16 Schedule - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 vs Tigres UANL Kickoff Times Confirmed - FC Cincinnati
- West Coast Business: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Road Tilt with Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Set for 2026 Home Opener against Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Takes on Chicago Fire FC Saturday at Soldier Field - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Announces New Partners for Milestone 10th Season in Major League Soccer - Minnesota United FC
- Austin FC Acquires Forward Christian Ramirez - Austin FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Hits the Road for the First Time this Season Taking on San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United FC Announces Affordable Initiatives for 2026 Season - Minnesota United FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2026 - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Announces Roster Designations for 2026 Season - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Release Final Standing Room Only Tickets Ahead of Near Sell-Out Clash with LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2026 Home Campaign Saturday against Seattle Sounders FC - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Loan Forward Markus Anderson to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Giannoulias Debuts Chicago Fire FC License Plates - Chicago Fire FC
- Major League Soccer Unveils Club Roster Profiles Following 2026 Roster Compliance - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2026 Roster Compliance Breakdown - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires up to $725,000 in GAM from Toronto FC for the Right of First Refusal for Josh Sargent - St. Louis City SC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Philippe Ndinga - Philadelphia Union
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- adidas Challenges Players to Choose a Side in Latest Predator and F50 Campaign - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Signs 25-Year-Old Central Defender Or Blorian to Pre-Contract - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Announces New Partners for Milestone 10th Season in Major League Soccer
- Minnesota United FC Announces Affordable Initiatives for 2026 Season
- Minnesota United Announces Schedule Updates for Three Matches
- Minnesota United Loans Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Brooklyn FC
- Minnesota United and Midfielder Alexis Fariña Mutually Agree to Part Ways