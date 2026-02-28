Timbers Announce Pub Partners for 2026 Season
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced the Pub Partner Program for the 2026 season. The Pub Partner Program is presented by Modelo and 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
This year's expanded program nearly doubled in size from 2025, making it the largest program in MLS. Ninety-two participating locations spread across the Portland metro area, statewide in Eugene, Bend, Salem, McMinnville, the coast, and even overseas with PDX Taproom in Tokyo, Japan, are committed to showing Timbers matches all season long. To find the nearest Pub Partner using Apple Maps, click here.
Many participating Pub Partners have specials for fans and exclusive benefits for Timbers Annual Members available on matchdays. Any bar is welcome to join the Pub Partner Program, with the only requirement being to show Timbers matches at the establishment. Pub Partners receive Timbers merch and swag to display and give out on match days. For a full list of Pub Partners, more details about the program and how to get involved, click here.
The Timbers will travel for their first road match of the season this weekend, set to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 28, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast on Apple TV in English and Spanish and local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).
