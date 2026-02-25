Timbers Sign Chilean International Alexander Aravena on Loan from Brazilian Side Grêmio

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed Chilean international forward Alexander Aravena on loan from Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense, the club announced today. Aravena joins Portland through the 2026 season with a club purchase option.

"Alexander is a player that we have continued to follow over the last couple of years, and we are excited for him to join us in Portland. He provides us another quality option as we look to build out our attack this season," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "Alexander can operate in a few different positions giving us balance, and we believe he has the capabilities to succeed in MLS."

Aravena (AH-rah-VEH-nah), 23, joins Portland from top-flight Brazilian side Grêmio of Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. In three seasons with Grêmio (2024-26), Aravena recorded 57 appearances across all competitions, registering seven goals and three assists in just under 2,300 minutes played.

"We've watched Alexander for some time at Grêmio, and what has always stood out to us is his versatility and ability to play anywhere across the front line. He's a technical player who's comfortable operating in the pockets and even in the No. 10 role," Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville shared. "With experience in top leagues, I believe he can come in and make an incredible impact on the way we play and our attack."

Prior to making the move to the Brazilian league, the Chilean winger began his professional career with Club Deportivo Universidad Católica (2020-21, 2023-24), where he registered 17 goals and eight assists in 56 appearances across all competitions. Notably, they won consecutive Chilean First Division Titles from 2020-21 and a Chilean Super Cup in 2021. In between stints with Universidad Católica, Aravena signed with Club Deportivo Ñublense in 2022, where he tallied 12 goals and three assists in 38 appearances.

The five-foot-eight winger has earned 16 caps with Chile, 12 of which came in World Cup Qualifying matches. Aravena most recently appeared for Chile on November 18, 2025, starting and logging 62 minutes in a 2-1 win over Peru. He made his senior international debut as a second half substitute in a friendly match against Paraguay on March 27, 2023. With the Chilean U-17 and U-23 squads, Aravena recorded 13 appearances (5g, 2a), and five appearances (1g), respectively.

Transaction: Portland Timbers sign forward Alexander Aravena on loan from Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense through the 2026 season with a club purchase option.

Alexander Aravena

Full name: Alexander Ernesto Aravena Guzmán

Pronunciation: AH-rah-VEH-nah

Position: Forward

Height: 5-8

Date of Birth: September 6, 2002

Age: 23

Birthplace: Huechuraba, Santiago, Chile

Citizenship: Chile

Last Club: Grêmio FBPA (Brazil)

Portland Timbers 2026 Roster

*as of Feb. 25

Goalkeepers (3): Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (10): Alex Bonetig, Brandon Bye, Jimer Fory, Sawyer Jura, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Ian Smith, Finn Surman

Midfielders (5): Cole Bassett, Diego Chara, David Da Costa, Omir Fernandez, Joao Ortiz

Forwards (7): Antony, Alexander Aravena, Gage Guerra, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Kristoffer Velde







