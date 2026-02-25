Want Your Lawn as Green as a Soccer Pitch? Chicago Fire FC Has a Ground Crew for You

Published on February 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - As Spring nears and Chicago Fire FC prepares for Saturday's 2026 Home Opener match at Soldier Field, the Club today announced a first-of-its-kind spring kickoff contest designed to help one lucky fan get matchday ready at home.

With Chicagoland residents preparing to tackle their own yards after a long winter, the Fire is stepping in with the "Fire Up Your Lawn" Spring Kickoff Contest, offering one fan a professional, Fire-style lawn refresh performed by the same MLS-caliber ground crew that maintains Chicago's most advanced soccer training surfaces.

A Chance to Get the Fire-Style Lawn Treatment

Beginning today through Monday, March 2, at 9:00 p.m. CT, fans can enter the contest by visiting https://cffc.attn.tv/p/W7o/landing-page and submitting a short video explaining why their lawn "deserves a Fire-Up."

One winner will receive a customized lawn-care session from the Fire's elite grounds team - Jake and Jordan - who will visit the winner's home to deliver professional treatment with lawn-care tools from STIHL, a proud Chicago Fire partner. Services may include seeding, edging, weeding, mowing, and the development of a personalized lawncare plan, offering a premium touch typically reserved for worldclass soccer pitches.

"We want Chicago focusing on the 2026 season and the Fire's pursuit of another postseason run - not stressing about thawing lawns," said Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicago Fire FC. "This contest lets us showcase the care, expertise, and precision behind our playing surfaces in a fun, engaging way that celebrates the start of our season."

A Fan Experience with Club Flair

The winning household will receive:

A VIP lawn-care transformation from Jake and Jordan

Use of professional lawn-care tools and equipment from STIHL, a proud Chicago Fire partner

A visit from Sparky to energize the experience

Complimentary branded lawn gear to help keep the yard looking matchday ready

Showcasing Chicago's Greenest, Most Durable Pitch

The campaign also shines a spotlight on the pitch at the Endeavor Health Performance Center, widely regarded as one of the most durable, high-performance playing surfaces in the country, while giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the expertise required to maintain an elite MLS-standard field.

"The quality of our training pitches is foundational to how we prepare every day," said Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach and Director of Football at Chicago Fire FC. "When players can train on surfaces that mirror matchday conditions, it raises standards across the board - from performance and recovery to consistency and confidence."

Chicago Fire FC trains on multiple natural grass outdoor practice fields designed to replicate matchday conditions at Soldier Field. Built with a blend of natural grass reinforced by high performance turf fibers, the Fire's durable training pitches are engineered to withstand year-round training demands and Chicago's changing weather conditions, with player performance, injury prevention and sports science top of mind.

How to Enter

Fans can enter beginning today through Monday, March 2, at 9:00 p.m. CT by visiting https://cffc.attn.tv/p/W7o/landing-page and submitting a short video explaining why their lawn "deserves a Fire-Up." The winning lawn will be announced on Chicago Fire FC's social media channels. Full contest rules and details are available on the website.

