Chicago Fire FC and Xerox IT Solutions Announce New Technology Partnership

Published on February 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO -As Chicago Fire FC gears up for its Home Opener match this Saturday, Feb. 28, the Club today announced its partnership with Xerox IT Solutions, a business unit of Xerox that delivers end-to-end IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled managed services.

Through this partnership, Xerox IT Solutions will support the Club's technology operations, strengthening security, reliability, and performance across matchday and business environments. With deep roots in Chicago, Xerox IT Solutions brings local heritage and global expertise to help modernize and streamline the Club's IT infrastructure.

"As the Club continues to invest in innovation and elevate the fan experience, having a trusted technology partner is critical," said Goyo Perez, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Chicago Fire FC. "Xerox IT Solutions brings the operational expertise and secure infrastructure capabilities that allow us to focus on delivering world-class experiences for our fans and staff."

Xerox IT Solutions will serve as a presenting partner of Chicago Fire FC's "Man of the Match" campaign, awarded to a player following each Fire home win. The partnership also includes premium in-stadium experiences for Xerox IT Solutions clients and partners, elevated branding, digital integrations, and other select social media content inclusion. Additionally, Xerox IT Solutions' role as presenting partner will continue with a title night at a Fire home match this summer, featuring a special fan giveaway.

"Modern sports organizations operate in highly dynamic, technology-intensive environments," said Munu Gandhi, President of Xerox IT Solutions. "Our role is to ensure the underlying infrastructure is secure, resilient, and optimized to enable the Club to focus on performance, fan engagement, and growth. We are proud to partner with Chicago Fire FC and bring enterprise-grade IT, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled operational capabilities to support their continued momentum."

