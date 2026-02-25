Whitecaps FC Sign Reigning MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon to Contract Extension

Published on February 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday that the club has signed reigning MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon to a contract extension through the 2029-30 Major League Soccer season.

"Since the day he arrived, Tristan has consistently pushed himself and grown into one of the league's top defenders," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He has delivered countless memorable moments for our club, and we are excited to extend his contract and continue building together here in Vancouver."

Whitecaps FC centre back Tristan Blackmon

126 starts in 143 appearances across all competitions for Whitecaps FC

2025 MLS Defender of the Year, MLS Best XI selection, MLS All-Star

2025 MLS Western Conference Championship winner

Four-time TELUS Canadian Championship winner

Two appearances with United States men's national team "I'm extremely happy to extend my contract here in Vancouver," added Blackmon. "I can't thank the players and staff enough for their commitment to helping me grow both on and off the pitch. After four years with the club, I've seen firsthand the strides we've made to bring success to this city, and I feel truly grateful to remain part of this journey. Last year was incredibly special, and I'm excited to see what the future holds. I'll keep working as hard as possible to make Vancouver proud. Go 'Caps!"

Blackmon, 29, firmly established himself as one of the league's premier defenders in 2025, becoming the first Whitecaps FC player to capture MLS Defender of the Year honours and earning a place on the MLS Best XI. Last July, he was also one of four 'Caps selected to represent the club at the MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas.

Across all competitions, the centre back started 35 of his 38 appearances, scoring a career-high five goals and adding one assist. His dramatic stoppage-time strike at Pumas UNAM in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals will be remembered as one of the most iconic moments of the club's MLS era, sealing Vancouver's place in the semifinals of the continental tournament.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native led all Whitecaps FC players with 36 clearances, was third with 37 aerial challenges won, and had the most key passes among centre backs. On the international stage, Blackmon earned a call-up to the United States men's national team during the September window, making two appearances in a pair of international friendlies.

All-time, Blackmon has started 126 of his 143 appearances across all competitions for Vancouver, scoring nine goals and adding two assists. He is one of seven players in club history to have won four TELUS Canadian Championship titles.

TRANSACTION: On February 25, 2026, Whitecaps FC sign centre back Tristan Blackmon to a contract extension through the 2029-30 Major League Soccer season.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.