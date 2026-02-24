Whitecaps FC Sign Defensive Stalwart Andrés Cubas to Contract Extension

Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that the club has signed one of the league's best defensive midfielders, Paraguayan international Andrés Cubas, to a contract extension through the 2027-28 Major League Soccer season. Cubas was signed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) and will no longer occupy a Designated Player spot, with Whitecaps FC opting for the two DP, four U-22 roster model to start the season.

"Andrés embodies everything we value in our group," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He is driven, relentless in his work ethic, and a true leader in our locker room, setting the standard for our younger players. On the pitch, he has been integral to our success and ranks among the very best in the league at his position. We are delighted that Andrés has committed to the club and look forward to continuing to support him and his family here in Vancouver."

Whitecaps FC defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas

127 starts in 136 appearances across all competitions for Whitecaps FC

2025 MLS Western Conference Championship winner

Four-time TELUS Canadian Championship winner

32 appearances with Paraguay's men's national team "I'm very happy to extend my contract and continue being part of this club," added Cubas. "I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches, and staff for their constant support and for pushing me to be at my best every day. I also want to thank the club for the trust they've shown in me over the years. I'm excited to keep building something special here and to continue delivering success for our club and our fans."

Cubas, 29, has been one of the league's best defensive anchors since joining Vancouver in April 2022 via transfer from French side Nîmes Olympique.

Last season, Cubas played a pivotal role in helping the 'Caps reach the Concacaf Champions Cup final and MLS Cup, while winning a fourth consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship. The Paraguayan international started 37 of his 41 appearances across all competitions, adding two assists, and led the team in tackles won in MLS play with 44, a stat he also led in 2024 and 2023. On the international stage, Cubas solidified his spot in Paraguay's squad, starting 13 of Paraguay's 18 CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as he helped his country secure their place in the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup™. It marked the first time in 16 years Paraguay qualified for the prestigious tournament.

All-time, Cubas has started 127 of his 136 appearances across all competitions for Whitecaps FC, scoring one goal and adding 10 assists. Dating back to 2022, the 'Caps have posted a record of 55W-36L-36D across all competitions when Cubas starts. He is one of seven players in club history to have won four TELUS Canadian Championship titles.

TRANSACTION: On February 24, 2026, Whitecaps FC sign defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas to a contract extension through the 2027-28 Major League Soccer season.







