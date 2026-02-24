FC Cincinnati Look to Advance in Concacaf Champions Cup in Second Leg vs O&M FC

FC Cincinnati host Dominican club O&M FC on Wednesday, February 25 at TQL Stadium in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One fixture. The Orange and Blue bring a sizable 4-0 aggregate advantage into the second leg after defeating O&M by the four-goal scoreline last Wednesday in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.

Ayoub Jabbari scored twice, Kévin Denkey and Tom Barlow each scored and Roman Celentano did not face a shot on goal in last Wednesday's dominant first-leg victory for FC Cincinnati in the Dominican Republic. With away goals scored serving as the first tiebreaker should the aggregate score remain level after the two games, Cincinnati bring a significant advantage into Wednesday's match.

FC Cincinnati aim to advance to the Champions Cup Round of 16 for a third consecutive season and set up a rematch from last season's Round of 16 against Mexican club Tigres UANL, who previously advanced to the Round of 16 and await Wednesday's winner.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES Seeking 3-0-0 - FC Cincinnati are perfect in all competitions two games into the 2026 season. After last Wednesday's first leg win over O&M, the Orange and Blue followed that up with a 2-0 MLS opening day win over Atlanta United FC on Saturday.

The Orange and Blue have outscored opponents 6-0 through two wins and have yet to concede.

FC Cincinnati in Non-MLS - Since 2019, FC Cincinnati are 20-12-11 in 43 non-MLS Regular Season matches.

Wednesday marks the 272nd match for FC Cincinnati in all competitions since 2019. The Orange and Blue hold a 105-105-61 record.

FC Cincinnati in the Champions Cup, All-Time - FC Cincinnati are 4-3-2 in nine prior Concacaf Champions Cup matches. With his brace last week, Ayoub Jabbari matched the club record for goals scored in a Champions Cup match (Pavel Bucha: 2/19/25 at MOT: Round One, First Leg).

Kévin Denkey also scored last Wednesday to bring his career goal total in the competition to three goals, matching Bucha's club record.

Obinna Nwobodo's two-assist outing against O&M also marked the second time a player had accomplished that feat in a Champions Cup match (Bret Halsey: 2/28/24 vs CAV: Round One, Second Leg).

Up Next - FC Cincinnati will quickly turnaround and travel north to face Minnesota United FC on Saturday in Saint Paul. The Orange and Blue won their two most recent matchups in Minnesota in 2022 and 2024.

SCOUTING O&M FC Record (Liga Dominicana de Futbol Liguilla): 0-5-2 (2 points)

Last Three: 2-0 loss at Salcedo FC (Feb. 21) | 4-0 loss vs FC Cincinnati (Concacaf Champions Cup, Feb. 18) 3-2 loss vs Atlético Pantoja (Feb. 14)

Head Coach: José Aparicio Leading Scorer: 2 - Sergio Paredes

O&M FC - representing Universidad Organización y Método in Santo Domingo - are amidst their Champions Cup debut. They earned their ticket to the confederation's most prestigious and largest club tournament when they finished runners-up in the regional Concacaf Caribbean Cup last fall.

The Liga Dominicana is in the second portion of their 2025-26 season, with the top six from the fall season moving on to the spring Liguilla season. Their opening to the campaign though has not been ideal, going winless through seven matches and only scoring six total goals. They fell, 2-0, over the weekend at Salcedo FC.

Center forward Anyelo Gómez has stepped up to be the leading man in the offense, scoring and assisting once and playing every minute of the season thus far. The Dominican native is 23-years-old and represented the Dominican Republic at the U-20 World Cup in Argentina in 2023.

Sergio Paredes, 25, is the top goal scorer of this young season, potting two goals, but did so in just three minutes of action all season when he scored twice as a late sub in a 4-2 loss to Cibao FC.

Manager José Aparicio leads O&M FC from the touchline, and has done so since 2023 when he joined the club.

