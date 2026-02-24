MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced
Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK (Tuesday, February 24, 2026) - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Emmanuel Sabbi for one match and fined Sabbi an undisclosed amount under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3 for serious foul play in the 50th minute of Vancouver's match against Real Salt Lake on February 21st.
Sabbi will serve his one-match suspension against Toronto FC on February 28.
