MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release


NEW YORK  (Tuesday, February 24, 2026)  - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Emmanuel Sabbi for one match and fined Sabbi an undisclosed amount under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3 for serious foul play in the 50th minute of Vancouver's match against Real Salt Lake on February 21st.

Sabbi will serve his one-match suspension against Toronto FC on February 28.

