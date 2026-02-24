Revolution Academy and Positive Coaching Alliance Partner to Foster Positive Youth Sports Culture in New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy and the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) today announced a new partnership designed to foster a positive youth sports culture across New England. With youth soccer participation continuing to rise nationwide, and a momentous year ahead for soccer in the United States, this collaboration will provide PCA training for coaches, parents, youth athletes, and organizational leaders throughout the region the Revolution Academy and its youth soccer partners.

Positive Coaching Alliance's mission is to transform the culture of youth sports so that every child, regardless of social or economic circumstance, has access to a positive youth sports experience. In addition, PCA collaborates with community stakeholders to close the sports equity gap, launching sports equity coalitions nationwide to remove barriers to play and expand opportunities for youth participation in sports.

"PCA is excited to partner with the Revolution Academy, and we are incredibly grateful to the organization for their support in making this initiative possible," said Jason Sacks, CEO of PCA. "As soccer continues to grow, equipping athletes, coaches, and parents with training that emphasizes character development will not only enhance the overall experience, but drive greater participation for years to come."

PCA's new partnership with the Revolution Academy offers an opportunity for town soccer organizations to form unique, year-round, and long-term partnerships with the Revolution Academy training programs. The partnership focuses on player development and coach education tailored to each town's individual needs, based on the Revolution Academy's core philosophy to 'Educate, Connect, and Inspire' all members of the youth soccer community.

"The Revolution Academy is proud to partner with the Positive Coaching Alliance, whose mission closely aligns with our goal to educate, connect, and inspire the next generation of soccer players and coaches," said Deven Apajee, Senior Director of the Revolution Academy. "The resources, workshops and opportunities that PCA provides will now be available to all our youth soccer partners, enhancing their experience with us, and for their players and coaches as we work collaboratively to develop well-rounded youth athletes throughout New England."

PCA's training - available in-person, virtually, and through self-paced online training courses - blends the latest insights from sports psychology, education, and organizational behavior with practical advice from a National Advisory Board that includes top professional and collegiate athletes and coaches. Each year, PCA trains over 100,000 coaches, nearly half of whom work in under-resourced communities.

The Revolution Academy welcomes players of all abilities and trains them in all aspect of the game, including ball mastery, speed of play, coordination and balance and movement with and without the ball. These clinics will help players feel comfortable with the ball at their feet where they will see more success on the field. Since the program's inception, dozens of players have ascended to the club's MLS NEXT academy teams and Revolution II after beginning their journeys in the academy's player development programs, with several alumni reaching the MLS roster as Homegrown Players.







