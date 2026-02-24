D.C. United Set to Host the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Match at Audi Field on April 15

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United will host the Round of 32 in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Audi Field on Wednesday, April 15 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Black-and-Red will find out their opponent for the 111th edition of the U.S. Open Cup after the draw scheduled for April 2nd from the 16 teams that advance from the Second Round.

Tickets for D.C. United's U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match on April 15 are included in all 2026 D.C. United Season Ticket Memberships and will be available in members' D.C. United Account Manager on Tuesday, February 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Single-match, group tickets, premium seating and suites will go on sale at 12:00 p.m. ET today, February 24. To Purchase tickets, please click HERE.

D.C. United has hoisted the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times in club history, with the first being during the inaugural 1996 MLS season, earning a commanding 3-0 win against the Rochester Rhinos. The club would claim its second Open Cup title in 2008 after defeating the Charleston Battery 2-1. The Black-and-Red secured its third title in 2013, with a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.

This past 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, D.C. United defeated the Charleston Battery 2-0 in the Round of 32 behind goals from forward Jacob Murrell and midfielder Jared Stroud. The Black-and-Red then advanced to the Quarterfinals after getting the better of Charlotte FC in a thrilling 2-1 penalty shootout, where goalkeeper Jordan Farr made history becoming the first goalkeeper to record four penalty saves in an Open Cup shootout. D.C. United's run came to an end after a 5-2 Quarterfinal loss to eventual Champions Nashville SC, closing out a memorable Open Cup campaign.

The final 32 teams will play down to a field of four semifinalists in May before the competition breaks until the semifinals on September 15 or 16. The Final match is slated for Wednesday, October 21. The 80 teams participating in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup are competing for a $1 million purse, with a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup also up for grabs.







