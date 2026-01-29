D.C. United Signs Swiss Defender Silvan Hefti from Hamburger SV

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed Swiss defender Silvan Hefti from Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red has signed Hefti to a guaranteed contract through June 2027 with an option for the club to extend for the 2027-28 season. Hefti will occupy an international roster spot.

"Silvan is a proven and versatile defender capable of playing anywhere along the backline," stated Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "His experience playing in several top leagues across Europe will be a valuable addition to our group. We are excited to welcome him to the nation's capital."

Hefti, 28, spent the 2024-25 season with German side Hamburger SV, appearing in 20 matches (12 starts) and securing five clean sheets while adding one goal and one assist across 1,092 minutes played. The defender recorded 39 tackles and won 55.6% of his duels, helping Hamburger SV to a 2nd place finish in the 2. Bundesliga and earn promotion to the Bundesliga.

Prior to his time in Germany, Hefti spent three seasons with Genoa CFC in Italy's Serie A after signing with the club on Jan. 3, 2022. He made his debut three days later, appearing in a 1-1 league draw against US Sassuolo on Jan. 6, 2022. The defender went on a short loan spell with French first division side Montpelier HSC at the start of 2024 season. There he appeared in 14 matches (11 starts), registering one assist across 983 minutes played before returning to Genoa in June. Hefti made 53 appearances across all competitions for Genoa, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

From 2020 to 2022, Hefti spent two seasons with BSC Young Boys in Switzerland's first division featuring in both the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League. He signed with the club on Sept. 1, 2020, from league rivals FC St. Gallen and made his debut on Sept. 16, 2020, in a Champions League qualifying match against FC Midtjylland. In his first season, Hefti appeared in 43 matches (36 starts) across all competitions, including starting in all 10 Europa League matches as BSC Young Boys reached the Round of 16 before falling to Ajax. He made 72 appearances across two seasons for BSC Young Boys, scoring two goals and adding five assists, while helping the club win the Swiss Super League in 2020-2021.

The Swiss defender began his professional career with FC St. Gallen 1879's academy before signing with the first team on Sept. 11, 2015. Hefti made his professional debut the following day, starting against FC Basel. He would go on to appear in 25 matches (23 starts) in his debut season. Hefti was named club captain in 2018, appearing in 40 matches and led the team in minutes played with 3,046. He enjoyed a career-high season in 2019-20, leading the Swiss Super League in tackles won with 73 and ranking seventh in assists with seven, as he helped FC St. Gallen to a second-place finish. In five seasons, Hefti made 170 appearances, scoring five goals, and recording 11 assists across all competitions. At the international level, he has represented the Swiss youth national team since 2012 at the U-15, U-16, U-19, U-20, and U-21 levels.

Silvan Hefti

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Rorschach, Switzerland

Country: Switzerland

Birthday: Oct. 25, 1997

Age: 28

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 172 lbs.

Status: International

Transaction: D.C. United has signed Swiss defender Silvan Hefti from Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red has signed Hefti to a guaranteed contract through June 2027 with an option for the club to extend for the 2027-28 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.