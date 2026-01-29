New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatović to Eintracht Braunschweig

New York City FC forward Jovan Mijatović

NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that the Club has loaned Forward Jovan Mijatović to German side Eintracht Braunschweig of the 2. Bundesliga through July 13, 2026, with an option to extend the loan through January 20, 2027. Eintracht Braunschweig also has an option to buy at the end of the loan.

After joining Oud-Heverlee Leuven on loan last July, the Serbian Forward made 23 appearances and scored one goal and provided one assist for the Belgian Pro League side.

With New York City, Mijatović made 17 appearances and tallied one goal across all competitions for the 'Boys in Blue.'

