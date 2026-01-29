New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatović to Eintracht Braunschweig
Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that the Club has loaned Forward Jovan Mijatović to German side Eintracht Braunschweig of the 2. Bundesliga through July 13, 2026, with an option to extend the loan through January 20, 2027. Eintracht Braunschweig also has an option to buy at the end of the loan.
After joining Oud-Heverlee Leuven on loan last July, the Serbian Forward made 23 appearances and scored one goal and provided one assist for the Belgian Pro League side.
With New York City, Mijatović made 17 appearances and tallied one goal across all competitions for the 'Boys in Blue.'
Transaction: New York City FC loans Forward Jovan Mijatović to Eintracht Braunschweig through July 13, 2026, with an option to extend the loan through January 20, 2027. Eintracht Braunschweig also has an option to buy at the end of the loan.
