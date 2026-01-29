Revolution Tickets on Sale Friday for 2026 MLS Regular Season

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution single-game tickets for the 2026 MLS Regular Season go on sale this Friday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. ET via the club's official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about tickets and to secure your Season Membership or Multi-Game Plan today, visit Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, email tix@revolutionsoccer.net, or call 1-877-GET-REVS.

Single-game Revolution tickets for the 2026 MLS season are available for as low as $41, with discounts available to Season Members, multi-game package holders, groups, and active-duty military. Fans can fill the Fort all season for just $30 per match for the 17 regular season contests with a Season Membership in the north end zone's general admission supporter sections.

Season Memberships provide dedicated Revolution fans the best price-per-game value and exclusive member benefits including complimentary reserved parking, ProShop and Patriot Place discounts, and the ability to exchange tickets between matches. Every Revolution Season Membership account will receive one Apple TV subscription to watch every minute of MLS action with no blackouts. Additionally, Season Members receive box office discounts on additional tickets and pre-sale opportunities for select stadium events.

For even more flexibility, the Revolution's multi-game ticket plans save fans over 30% on single-game pricing. With two-, four-, and six-game packages available, plans are available with or without the November 1 match vs. Inter Miami CF, when the Revolution will host the defending MLS Cup champions for the regular season home finale.

The Revolution proudly offer an evolving selection of premium seating and hospitality options, bringing fans closest to the action with field-level seating and lounges offering all-inclusive food, beer, and wine. Enjoy the action pitchside in comfort with VIP Field Boxes or seats in the Presidents Club, both of which include access to the Optum Field Lounge or the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, presenting all-inclusive menu options.

Home Schedule Highlights

New England opens the 2026 home schedule with two afternoon kickoffs, both at 2:30 p.m. The home opener is Saturday, March 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC, before FC Cincinnati comes to town on Sunday, March 15. As spring arrives and the weather warms, the Revolution will play three consecutive home games in April, all against Eastern Conference opponents, and then four straight home matches in May.

As MLS pauses this summer for the FIFA World Cup 26TM, catch the Revolution's last match before the break on Saturday, May 16 vs. Minnesota United FC. One week after the FIFA World Cup 26TM final, the Revolution resume the season with home games on July 22 vs. Toronto FC and July 25 vs. Atlanta United FC.

In the fall, Western Conference side Seattle Sounders FC will visit Foxborough on Saturday, Oct. 10, one of only three interconference matchups at Gillette Stadium. Then, the home slate concludes on Sunday, November 1 when two-time MLS MVP Lionel Messi and reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF will come to Gillette Stadium for the regular season home finale.

Finally, the Revolution have three Wednesday night home matches on May 13 vs. Nashville SC, July 22 vs. Toronto FC, and October 28 vs. Red Bull New York, offering fans the chance to ride the MBTA Commuter Rail's standard weekday service to Foxboro Station.

Marko Mitrović Leads Talented Roster into 2026

The Revolution embark on their first campaign under new Head Coach Marko Mitrović, a 15-year coaching veteran who takes the helm in New England after recently leading the U.S. Under-20 National Team to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. His squad will be anchored by United States goalkeeper Matt Turner in net and two-time MLS Best XI midfielder Carles Gil, the team's all-time leader in assists, who is aided by a deep arsenal of goalscorers.

Forward Leonardo Campana, who represents the World Cup-bound Ecuador National Team, is joined by forward Dor Turgeman, who scored three goals in his first three games to begin his MLS career. Adding to the speedy Argentine Luca Langoni, New England also brought in 23-year-old American winger Griffin Yow, a former U.S. Olympian returning stateside after more than three years in Belgium's topflight.

The Revolution midfield boasts a talented mix of youth and experience, featuring a combination of new and returning faces. Nigeria international Alhassan Yusuf and MLS veteran Matt Polster played a combined 60 league games last season. This offseason, New England added 20-year-old Brooklyn Raines, who featured for Mitrović at last year's FIFA U-20 World Cup.

They will help protect a backline that returns Colombian Brayan Ceballos and Mali international Mamadou Fofana in central defense, along with 18-year-old outside back Peyton Miller, an Academy alum and U.S. U-20 standout entering his third season. Miller, Raines, and defender Ilay Feingold were all named to last year's MLS 22 Under 22 list. The club's youth movement features seven Homegrown Players who ascended to the first team after developing in the Revolution Academy, including the latest addition in 17-year-old midfielder Cristiano Oliveira from Somerville, Mass.

MLS on Apple TV

Every match of the 2026 MLS season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the MLS All-Star Game, and Leagues Cup 2026 will be available to watch in over 100 countries with an Apple TV subscription. All MLS matches are available in English and Spanish, live and on demand, with the home team's radio feed available as an audio option. For the second year, MLS will feature a game of the week on Sunday evenings under the banner Sunday Night Soccer.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.