Atlanta United Names Brad Guzan as Club Ambassador and Sporting Advisor

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the appointment of club icon Brad Guzan as Club Ambassador and Sporting Advisor, reporting directly to Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. Guzan, one of the most decorated goalkeepers in U.S. Soccer history and Atlanta United's all-time leader in appearances, will join Henderson's staff to support all areas of the club's soccer operations while also expanding his role within the club's community efforts and through club-generated content.

"We are honored to keep Brad in the Atlanta United family," said Chris Henderson, Atlanta United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director. "Brad is uniquely positioned to add value to our organization while he continues to develop his professional skillset in this next phase of his career. The breadth of Brad's role will allow him to combine his championship experience as a player with an unmatched institutional knowledge of our club to positively impact our organization."

Sporting responsibilities for Brad Guzan will include working closely with Atlanta United's soccer operations team as he gains hands-on experience across player recruitment, scouting, data and analytics, and youth development, contributing his perspective while learning the day-to-day processes of each area.

Additionally, Guzan, who was voted Atlanta United's Media Ambassador by local press in 2024 and 2025, will use prior broadcasting experience with TNT Sports, Apple TV, FOX Sports and Bally Sports South to become an integral piece of the club's media department. The Illinois native will also continue his extensive role in the community, which includes serving as an ambassador for the Unified Team.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Brad in the fold as we begin 2026, a critical year for our club and for Atlanta as the epicenter of soccer in America," said Skate Noftsinger, Atlanta United Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. "Brad's championship experience, winning mindset and commitment to community will be integral assets as we aim to entertain and unite the entire Atlanta community this season and beyond."

The second overall pick in the 2005 MLS SuperDraft, Guzan is the club's all-time leader in appearances, wins, saves and clean sheets. During his 21-year professional career with Chivas USA (2005-2008), Aston Villa (2008-2017) and Atlanta United (2017-2025), Guzan made 551 club appearances and 64 appearances with the United States Men's National Team. He won three Concacaf Gold Cups with the USMNT and helped lead Atlanta to winning the 2018 MLS Cup, 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2019 Campeones Cup. The 64 international appearances are fifth-most in U.S. Soccer history by a men's goalkeeper.

Atlanta United opens the MLS Regular Season on Saturday, Feb. 21 with a nationally televised road matchup against FC Cincinnati (4:30 p.m., FOX, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game). The 5-Stripes make their home debut March 7 against Real Salt Lake (7 p.m.). All Atlanta United matches are available on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.