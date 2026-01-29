Red Bull New York Completes Transfer of United States International Ethan Horvath from Cardiff City

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York have completed the free transfer of United States International Ethan Horvath from Cardiff City, the club announced today. The goalkeeper signs a one-and-a-half-year MLS contract through June of 2027 with options for 2027-2028 and 2028-2029.

New York has also sent Charlotte FC, $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money, $75,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money, and the highest of RBNY's second round draft picks in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft for the discovery rights of Horvath.

"Ethan brings a tremendous amount of experience and professionalism to our group," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. "He has competed at the highest levels, and his leadership will be invaluable for our locker room and our goalkeeping unit as a whole."

Horvath, 30, has been with Cardiff City since the beginning of 2024, he made 36 appearances for the club, where he recorded eight clean sheets. He went on loan to Sheffield Wednesday for the 2025 season. The goalkeeper made 16 appearances and recorded two clean sheets. Horvath helped Wednesday advance in the EFL Cup after defeating Leeds United, by saving two penalties in a penalty kick shootout.

The Highlands Ranch, Colorado native joined Nottingham Forest in 2021 but went on loan to Luton Town for the 2022-23 season. Horvath made 51 appearances in his time with Luton; he recorded 20 shutouts and helped the club get promoted to the Premier League. While with Nottingham Forst, he made 11 appearances and recorded four shutouts.

Prior to Nottingham, Horvath signed for Club Brugge of the Jupilier Pro League in January of 2017. He made 64 appearances for the Brugge and posted 21 clean sheets. During his first season, he helped Brugge secure a place in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. In 2018, he made three starts in the Jupilier Pro League playoffs and helped the club finish as champions and qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage. Horvath posted consecutive clean sheets against AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage. With Brugge, Horvath won three Jupilier Pro League titles and one Beglian Super Cup in 2018-19.

"Ethan has been a proven winner for both club and country, and we are really excited to add him to our roster ahead of the 2026 season," said Head Coach Michael Bradley." He has shown throughout his career that he can perform in big moments. He is a strong shot-stopper, commands his area well, and fits the way we want to play."

Horvath signed his first professional contract with Modle FK in 2013, and he would make his professional debut on May 16, 2015. In 2015-16, he helped Modle qualify for the UEFA Europa League Group stage and at the time, was the fifth American goalkeeper to play in the UEFA Europa League. Horvath led them to a first-place finish in the Europa League Group A, after making 10 saves in a 1-1 draw against Ajax to clinch the group.

The goalkeeper has featured for the United States National Team, where he has made 10 appearances and has posted three shutouts. Horvath made his debut for the U.S. on October 7, 2016, where he kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Cuba. He is a two-time CONCACAF Nations League Champion, after winning with the U.S. in 2019/2020 and 2023/2024. In the 2020 final, Horvath substituted on in the second half and made multiple saves including saving Andres Guardado's penalty kick late in extra time. Horvath was named Man of the Match in the final. He also was named to the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster for the United States.

