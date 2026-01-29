Charlotte FC Acquires $150,000 General Allocation Money from Red Bull New York

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC announced today The Club acquired $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Red Bull New York in exchange for Ethan Horvath's Discovery Priority.

The Crown received $75,000 in 2026 GAM and $75,000 in 2027 GAM from RBNY.

Charlotte FC will also receive the best of Red Bull New York's 2027 MLS SuperDraft 2nd Round picks.

