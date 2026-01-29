Charlotte FC Acquires $150,000 General Allocation Money from Red Bull New York
Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC announced today The Club acquired $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Red Bull New York in exchange for Ethan Horvath's Discovery Priority.
The Crown received $75,000 in 2026 GAM and $75,000 in 2027 GAM from RBNY.
Charlotte FC will also receive the best of Red Bull New York's 2027 MLS SuperDraft 2nd Round picks.
TRANSACTION: Charlotte FC acquired $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Red Bull New York in exchange for Ethan Horvath's discovery rights. Charlotte FC will also receive the best of Red Bull New York's 2027 MLS SuperDraft 2nd Round picks
