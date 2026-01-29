Charlotte FC Signs Free Agent Center Back Henry Kessler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has signed free agent center back Henry Kessler through the end of the 2026 season with club options for June of 2027 and 2027-28. Kessler spent the last season and a half with St. Louis CITY SC.

"Henry comes to Charlotte with a ton of experience and is an MLS caliber starting defender", said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "His six years of playing in this league gives him a clear understanding of what it takes to compete and win trophies. He will be a strong addition to our backline as we solidify our spine and continue building off last season's top four finish."

Kessler, 27, began his professional soccer career in 2020 after being drafted sixth overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by the New England Revolution. He became an instant starter for the Revs backline in his rookie season, playing in 19 of 20 games (shortened COVID season) and anchoring the backline to four clean sheets. The following season, Kessler started 25 matches and helped New England win its first Supporters' Shield title with a 22-5-7 record. He made 110 appearances across all competitions, scored four goals and assisted once for the Revs.

After four and a half seasons with New England, Kessler was traded to St. Louis CITY SC in the summer of 2024. He recorded 25 appearances for CITY SC, tallying one goal and one assist as a defender.

Kessler has been capped twice by the United States Men's National Team. The New York City native made his United States debut during the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, helping the Stars and Stripes win their seventh Gold Cup title.

TRANSACTION: Charlotte FC has signed free agent center back Henry Kessler through the end of the 2026 season with club options in 2027 and 2027-28.

HENRY KESSLER

Position: Defender

Birthplace: New York City, New York

Country: United States

Birthdate: 06/25/1998

Age: 27

Height: 6'4'







