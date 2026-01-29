Whitecaps FC Loan Defender Joedrick Pupe to Belgian Side Sint-Truidense V.V.
Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that defender Joedrick Pupe has been loaned to Belgian side Sint-Truidense V.V. through June 2026. The loan agreement includes an option to purchase.
Pupe, 28, arrived in Vancouver in August 2025 after transferring from Belgian side F.C.V. Dender. Following his recovery from a hamstring strain, he made two appearances for the Blue and White last fall.
Before joining Whitecaps FC, he captained Dender, making 64 appearances across two seasons. He has also spent time with Belgian clubs S.K. Sint-Eloois-Winkel Sport, KSV Oostkamp, and K.V. Kortrijk, as well as Dutch side Almere City FC.
TRANSACTION: On January 29, 2026, Whitecaps FC loan defender Joedrick Pupe to Belgian side Sint-Truidense V.V. through June 2026.
