San Jose Earthquakes Sign UEFA Champions League Winner Timo Werner as Designated Player

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have acquired Timo Werner from Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig on a permanent transfer and signed him to a Designated Player contract through June 2028. The German international comes to Major League Soccer as the biggest signing in Earthquakes history following a distinguished European career that includes a UEFA Champions League title and a parade of trophies at virtually every level. Werner, who will occupy an International Roster Slot, will officially join the Earthquakes pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

San Jose acquired the forward's Discovery Priority from Red Bull New York in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).

"We're excited about signing Timo Werner," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "I think he'll be an excellent acquisition for our team, and we're really looking forward to him coming to San Jose. To have a player of Timo's caliber coming in is simply outstanding for the club and the community. I believe he'll offer us quality on the field, experience and leadership."

A separate media advisory with details for a virtual press conference Friday at 8:30 a.m. PT with Werner and Arena will be distributed shortly. In addition, in honor of the historic announcement, the next 100 fans to buy season tickets will receive a Timo Werner Earthquakes jersey.

Werner, 29, arrives in San Jose a serial winner after capturing nearly every major continental and intercontinental trophy at European club level, including the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Domestically, his hardware collection features the DFB-Pokal and Frank Beckenbauer Supercup, and internationally, the FIFA Confederations Cup with the German National Team.

"It's always a big decision to go to America, but everything is there to be successful," said Werner. "The stadium and the facilities are beautiful. Also, it really impressed me that an experienced manager like Bruce, who has had so much success in the league, flew over here to Germany to talk to me about the plan. The Earthquakes fans can expect to get a player who gives everything on the pitch, every game. Every club I've joined, I've wanted to win a trophy. In the end, I've always delivered. That's why I want to come to San Jose-to win."

Since turning pro at the precocious age of 17, Werner has compiled 154 goals in 451 matches across all competitions over an illustrious career in the Bundesliga and English Premier League representing RB Leipzig (over three separate occasions), Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea FC and VfB Stuttgart. A multifaceted attacker known as "Turbo Timo" for his pace and ability to accelerate, he has vast experience playing both wing positions, as a second striker and up front at center forward. In addition to being a prolific scorer and clinical finisher, Werner has displayed a proclivity to create chances for his teammates, as evidenced by his 54 career assists in league play alone.

At the international level, Werner has earned 57 caps and scored 24 goals for Germany, representing his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. He featured for Die Mannschaft during the qualification stages leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup but was forced to pull out due to injury. In 2017, he led the German attack to victory in the FIFA Confederations Cup over Chile, earning the tournament's Golden Boot with three goals and two assists.

The San Jose Earthquakes kick off their 2026 MLS schedule Saturday, Feb. 21, against Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park, where the club will give away 5,000 full-size soccer balls to launch their One Ball Can Change a Life campaign. The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets.

Timo Werner

Pronunciation: TEE-mo VER-ner

Nickname: "Turbo Timo"

Position: Forward

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165 lbs.

Born: March 6, 1996 (age 29)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Stuttgart, Germany

Previous Clubs: RB Leipzig (2016-20, 2022-24, 2025), Tottenham Hotspur (2024-25 - loan), Chelsea FC (2020-22), VfB Stuttgart (2013-16)

Instagram/X: @timowerner

Team Honors Earned

UEFA Champions League - Chelsea FC (2020-21)

UEFA Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur (2024-25)

UEFA Super Cup - Chelsea FC (2021)

FIFA Club World Cup - Chelsea FC (2021)

DFB-Pokal - RB Leipzig (2022-23)

Franz Beckenbauer Supercup - RB Leipzig (2023)

FIFA Confederations Cup - Germany (2017)

Major Individual Honors Earned

FIFA Confederations Cup Golden Boot - Germany (2017)

UEFA Champions League Breakthrough XI - RB Leipzig (2017)

UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season - RB Leipzig (2017-18)

Bundesliga Team of the Season - RB Leipzig (2019-20)

Fritz Walter Gold Medal (Under-17) - VfB Stuttgart (2013)

Fritz Walter Silver Medal (Under-19) - VfB Stuttgart (2015)

