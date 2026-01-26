San Jose Earthquakes Sign 18-Year-Old Tomo Allen as Homegrown Player

Published on January 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they have signed forward Tomo Allen to a contract as a Homegrown Player.

Allen, 18, will join the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team for the 2026 season before becoming a Homegrown Player on the Major League Soccer First Team effective Jan. 1, 2027. His MLS contract runs through June 2029, with club options for 2029-30 and 2030-31.

"As a club we are truly excited to have Tomo Allen start his professional career with the San Jose Earthquakes," said Earthquakes Technical Director John Wolyniec. "We feel like he has truly accelerated his growth the last year, and we are ready to work with him and the unique skill set he possesses to continue pushing his development."

Born and raised in Danville, California, Allen spent the past season at perennial college powerhouse program Stanford University, appearing in 18 games (four starts) and scoring three goals as a freshman. In 2024, he was named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game after ranking fourth in the nation with 26 goals for the Quakes Academy's Under-17 team and helping lead them to the 2023-24 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. In addition, the forward was the only soccer player named to Men's Health magazine's prestigious MH 25 list of Gen Z Athletes Redefining Sports.

"I'm super excited to finally sign my first pro contract," said Allen. "I've been at the club since I was nine, and it's always been my goal to sign for my hometown club. Growing up in the Bay Area watching Quakes games, all I've ever wanted to do was play at PayPal Park, and I hope to make that dream a reality."

Allen also paced the Quakes Academy's U-15 team in scoring in the 2021-22 season. He first earned national attention in 2018 as a 10-year-old starting with the Quakes Academy's U-11 team before playing two levels up with the U-12s.

Allen is the 20th Quakes Academy product signed by San Jose to a contract as a Homegrown Player since 2014 and will become the fifth one currently on the roster, joining Niko Tsakiris, Edwyn Mendoza, Rohan Rajagopal and Kaedren Spivey.

Tomo Allen

Position: Forward

Height: 6-4

Weight: 188 lbs.

Born: March 7, 2007 (age 18)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Previous Club: Quakes Academy

College: Stanford

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign F Tomo Allen to a contract as a Homegrown Player.







