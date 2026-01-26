Tickets on Sale for Inter Miami CF's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg

Published on January 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Single match tickets to watch Inter Miami CF in action in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup are on sale now! The Club will first visit either Nashville SC or Atlético Ottawa on March 11 in the first leg, followed by hosting the second leg on March 18 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309). After Miami Freedom Park's historic opener set for Saturday, April 4, against Austin FC, our new fortress will host the remaining home games for the year.

Ticketing Information

Secure Your Single Match Tickets Now:

Tickets to Inter Miami's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg home fixture are on sale now! Secure your seats HERE.

Season Ticket Members:

2026 Season Ticket Members received emails with information regarding their exclusive window to purchase tickets. Not a 2026 Season Ticket Member? Click HERE to secure yours now.

Inter Miami CF 2026 Champions Cup Round of 16 Schedule:

Wednesday, March 11 | Nashville SC / Atlético Ottawa vs. Inter Miami CF in Nashville / Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 18 | Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC / Atlético Ottawa at Inter Miami CF Stadium (1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309) at 7 p.m. ET

About the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

The 61st edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup will be played between February and May 2026. The annual tournament is comprised of five direct elimination rounds and features the best clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Round One will begin in early February, followed by the Round of 16 in March, the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals spanning April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.

How did Inter Miami Qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup?

Inter Miami secured a spot directly in Round of 16 of the competition by securing a historic 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC to clinch the Club's fourth trophy and first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi title.

This will be the Club's third appearance after its debut in the competition in 2023.

These five clubs will be pre-seeded into a Round of 16 bracket position based on the Concacaf Club Rankings, as follows:

Deportivo Toluca FC (Highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 1

Inter Miami CF (Second highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 5

Seattle Sounders FC (Third highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 8

LD Alajuelense (Fourth highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 4

Mount Pleasant FA (Fifth highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 2 '

Competition Format

The Concacaf Champions Cup continues to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format, composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final. The first four stages each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region's Champion will be crowned, is played as a single-leg match. Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 begin play in Round One and five receive a bye to the Round of 16.







