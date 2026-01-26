D.C. United Acquires Former Black-And-Red Goalkeeper Alex Bono from the New England Revolution in Exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money

Published on January 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired former Black-and-Red goalkeeper Alex Bono from the New England Revolution in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). New England will receive an additional $75,000 in 2027 GAM if Bono signs a new contract with D.C. United.

"Alex is a veteran goalkeeper entering his 11th MLS season and brings a tremendous amount of experience," stated Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "His presence adds real depth to our goalkeeper group and provides us another strong leader in the locker room."

Bono, 31, rejoins the Black-and-Red after spending the past 2025 season with the New England Revolution. He appeared in two U.S. Open Cup matches for the Revolution, defeating USL Championship side Rhode Island FC 2-1 in the fourth round and falling to Chicago Fire FC 3-1 in the Round of 16.

The goalkeeper originally joined D.C. United in December of 2022 as a free agent after spending eight seasons with Toronto FC. Bono made his debut with the Black-and-Red on April 26, 2023, in a 1-0 U.S. Open Cup win against the Richmond Kickers. In his first season, Bono appeared in 15 matches across all competitions, recording nine clean sheets. He recorded 29 saves in 10 MLS matches with a 72.5% save percentage in his debut season with the Black-and-Red. Across two seasons with D.C. United (2023-2024), Bono appeared in 47 matches across all competitions, recording 12 clean sheets and 111 saves.

The New York native was drafted 6th overall in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC after an impressive collegiate career with Syracuse University. Bono made his professional debut with Toronto in 2016, appearing in 16 MLS matches while registering 42 saves and four clean sheets. In his second season, Bono emerged as a key figure, appearing in 34 matches and recording 83 saves with 13 clean sheets as Toronto FC earned both the 2017 Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup Championship. Over eight seasons in Toronto, Bono appeared in 157 total matches across all competitions, recording 407 saves with 36 clean sheets winning four Canadian Championships in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Alex Bono

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: Syracuse, New York

Country: United States of America

Birthdate: April 25, 1994

Age: 31

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 209 lbs.

Status: Domestic

