Revolution Acquire GAM from D.C. United for Goalkeeper Alex Bono

Published on January 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today acquired $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from D.C. United for goalkeeper Alex Bono, plus an additional $75,000 in 2027 GAM if Bono re-signs with D.C.

Bono spent the 2025 MLS season with New England, making two appearances for the club in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign. The New York native started in the Round of 32 victory at Rhode Island FC, and the Round of 16 meeting with Chicago Fire FC. Bono, the owner of 169 MLS appearances for Toronto FC and D.C. United, dressed for 24 league matches this season, but did not make an MLS appearance with New England.

The Revolution will begin the 2026 MLS Regular Season on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET), followed by a visit to face Red Bull New York on Saturday, Feb. 28. New England will then open the home schedule at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (2:30 p.m. ET). Revolution Season Memberships and Multi-Game Packages are available now, while individual match tickets set to go on sale this Friday, Jan. 30. Watch every Revolution and MLS match this season with an Apple TV subscription.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from D.C. United for goalkeeper Alex Bono on Jan. 26, 2026. New England receives $75,000 in 2027 GAM if Bono re-signs with D.C.







