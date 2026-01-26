Soccer United Marketing and Polymarket Announce Multi-Year Partnerships with Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup

Published on January 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer (MLS), today announced a new multi-year partnership with Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, naming the company an Official Partner of Major League Soccer and an Official Partner of Leagues Cup in the United States. Under the agreement, Polymarket will serve as the Official and Exclusive Prediction Market Partner of MLS, MLS All-Star Game, MLS Cup presented by Audi, and Leagues Cup.

The partnership reflects MLS and SUM's continued focus on innovation and positions MLS among the first global soccer leagues to integrate prediction market insights into the fan experience.

Polymarket and MLS plan to work together to develop new fan experiences across MLS digital platforms, with a focus on enhancing the live match experience and second-screen engagement for fans. These efforts are intended to bring supporters closer to the game through innovative digital content across MLS and Leagues Cup platforms that reflect real-time collective fan sentiment around key moments.

""As soccer's audience continues to grow and evolve in the U.S., fans are looking for new ways to engage more deeply with the game," said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. "Through our partnership with MLS and Leagues Cup, we can surface real-time collective sentiment around key moments, matches, and season-long storylines, giving fans a more interactive, data-driven way to experience the game and engage with the world's most popular sport."

"As MLS continues to grow, innovation remains central to how we engage fans and evolve the league," said Gary Stevenson, MLS Deputy Commissioner and President of Soccer United Marketing. "Partnering with Polymarket allows us to integrate prediction markets as a new fan engagement format and position MLS as an early leader among global soccer properties."

The partnership includes safeguards designed to protect the integrity of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including independent monitoring of trading activities and collaboration on MLS and Leagues Cup markets offered.

Today's announcement comes amid sustained momentum for soccer in North America. With the FIFA World Cup arriving in the region in 2026, Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup are entering a new era of visibility and growth, creating expanded opportunities to engage fans in meaningful and modern ways.

The 2026 MLS season kicks off February 21 with a full slate of 15 matches, including the Los Angeles Football Club taking on MLS Cup champion Inter Miami CF at the storied Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV). The following day will see a doubleheader that begins with LA Galaxy hosting New York City FC for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 p.m. ET, Apple TV), and FS1 showcasing the Western Conference clash between Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids (9 p.m. ET, FS1, FOX Deportes, Apple TV).







