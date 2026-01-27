Atlantic Cup: FC Dallas Defeats Brøndby IF 5-2
Published on January 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas made its Atlantic Cup debut today in a 5-2 victory over Danish side Brøndby IF. Nicholas Simmonds, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, scored his first goal for FC Dallas.
The goals came from defenders Sebastien Ibeagha (33'), Herman Johansson (62') and forwards Logan Farrington (46', 52') and Nicholas Simmonds (86').
First Half Starting XI:
Michael Collodi, Sebastien Ibeagha, Osaze Urhoghide, Shaq Moore, Ricky Louis, Bernard Kamungo, Christian Cappis, Ramiro (C), Ran Binyamin (Kaick 32'), Petar Musa, Anderson Julio
Second Half Starting XI:
Trialist (GK), Lalas Abubakar (C), Álvaro, Nolan Norris, Sam Sarver, Herman Johansson, Caleb Swann, Kaick, Patrickson Delgado, Logan Farrington, Nicholas Simmonds
