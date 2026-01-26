D.C. United Appoint Dr. Orbay Ünsoy as Head of Recruitment

Published on January 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has appointed Dr. Orbay Ünsoy as Head of Recruitment, overseeing the club's player identification and recruitment strategy in collaboration with football operations staff to strengthen the first team. Ünsoy previously served as the Head of Recruitment for Samsunspor in the Turkish first division, delivering a successful recruitment campaign that strengthened the squad ahead of the club's debut in the UEFA Conference League.

"We are thrilled to add Orbay as our Head of Recruitment, as his extensive background adds tremendous value to our first team staff," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "He has identified some of the top talents in Europe, with a clear understanding of how ability, character, and potential align with our footballing philosophy. His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to build a sustainable and competitive club for both the present and future."

Ünsoy joins the Black-and-Red with extensive experience across recruitment, data analysis, and strategic football operations at the professional level. In his role as Head of Recruitment, Ünsoy will oversee the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of top talent, while leading a long-term recruitment strategy aligned with the club's footballing philosophy and competitive objectives.

Most recently, he served as the Head of Recruitment for Samsunspor, where he designed and led the club's end-to-end player recruitment strategy through data-driven scouting. His work consistently balanced immediate first team impact with long-term squad planning and asset value, while overseeing the full transfer process from target identification to signing.

He also held senior data and research roles at Samsunspor, Luton Town FC, and Blackpool FC, supporting coaching staffs and executive leadership while aligning recruitment and performance analysis with each club's footballing identity. During his tenure in the Turkish Süper Lig with Samsunspor, Ünsoy played an integral role in the recruitment and signing of forward Anthony Musaba, who recently was transferred to Fenerbahçe for a reported fee of €6 million euros.

"I am extremely honored to join D.C. United and become part of such a storied and ambitious organization," said Dr. Orbay Ünsoy. "This is a club with a clear vision and strong identity, and I look forward to working closely with Erkut and René to help deliver the right profiles to support the club's sporting ambitions. MLS is a league that continues to grow in quality, profile, and opportunity, and I am excited to contribute my experience to this club's long-terms sporting vision."

Ünsoy combines a strong academic background with applied research in football. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Koç University in Istanbul, Turkey; a Master of Arts in International Management & Leadership from Lauder Business School in Vienna, Austria; and a PhD in Business and Management from the University of Manchester in Manchester, England.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.