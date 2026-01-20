D.C. United Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Eighth Overall Selection and University of Washington Midfielder Richie Aman

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed University of Washington midfielder Richie Aman. Aman was the 8th overall selection for the Black-and-Red in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft this past December after acquiring the eight overall selection from the New England Revolution. Aman was a pre-signed senior and signed his contract with the league prior to the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. D.C. United has signed Aman to a two-year contract through June 2027 with options for 2027-28, 2028-29, and 2029-30 seasons.

"Richie had an outstanding career at the University of Washington, helping the Huskies win their first-ever NCAA National Championship last month and we are very pleased to be adding him to our team," stated Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "He is adept at creating scoring opportunities from his constant movement and 1v1 attacking qualities and we look forward to his continued development with us."

Aman spent four years at the University of Washington from 2022 to 2025, scoring eight goals and 23 assists across 81 appearances. This past 2025 season, Aman's 14 assists were tied for third-most in the NCAA, earning him Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team honors, and a Semifinalist for the MAC Herman Trophy.

Richie Aman

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Hanover, New Hampshire

Country: United States of America

Birthdate: March 15, 2004

Age: 21

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 145 lbs.

Status: Domestic

Transaction: D.C. United has signed University of Washington midfielder Richie Aman.







